3 shooting records by Steph Curry that may never be broken

Steph Curry is widely considered the greatest shooter in the modern era of basketball. He surpassed Ray Allen (2973)'s record to become the best shooter of the game in Dec. 2021. Curry (3390) has made over 3,000 career 3-pointers.

His incredible shooting is mixed with outstanding consistency, resulting in certain records that may never be broken. Let's have a look at some such records SC30 owns and will likely own until someone more remarkable than the "Baby-Faced Assassin" comes along.

Stephen Curry's seemingly unassailable shooting records

Here are three of them:

#1 5-40-90 club

The 50-40-90 club is when a player keeps his shooting averages from different parts of the floor above the following cut-offs: 50% from the 2-point area, 40% from the 3-point zone and 90% Free-throw accuracy.

We've had many people in this elite class, but none come close to Steph Curry. In the 2015-16 season, Curry became the first player to enter this club, averaging 30.1 points a game. He's also the only one to average 45% for 3-point shooting during this run.

The closest anyone had come before Curry was Larry Bird, another legend in his own right. In the 1987-88 season, Bird averaged 29.9 points a game while maintaining his shooting averages at 53-40-91.

Only one other player after Curry has managed even to enter the realm of 29 points. Kevin Durant in the season gone by, entered the club by averaging 29.1 points at averages of 56-40-92.

While averaging 30.1 points for the season is achievable, doing it with the incredible efficiency Steph Curry has done is next to impossible. This record could stay intact before Curry breaks it himself.

#2 Fewest games to make 2000 3-pointers

Steph Curry is the fastest to make 1000 3-pointers, doing so in 369 games. Buddy Hield broke that record, eclipsing Curry and passing that mark in 350 games.

However, Hield is unlikely to pass Curry for 2000 3s, as the latter did it in 597 games. To put it into context, the GSW point guard hit his second 1000 3s in just 228 games, That's close to 4.7 3s a game for almost 2.5 seasons.

He's gone on to score nearly 1400 more 3-pointers since then and is on track to become the only player to score 4000 in the regular season.

#3 Most 3s made in NBA finals appearances

Steph Curry has made it to six NBA Finals, winning four. He lost only to LeBron James (2016) and Kawhi Leonard (2019), two players who are generational talents.

One record even those stalwarts are seemingly incapable of beating is Steph Curry's most 3-pointers in NBA finals. Whether it be a single-game or cumulative, Curry sits atop the throne for most 3s.

He has 9 3s made in an NBA Finals game, beating out Ray Allen, 152 3s in overall NBA finals appearances, 46 more than Klay Thompson, and the most 3-point attempts ever.

For someone to even come close to breaking that, they need to consistently make the Finals and perform at the level at which Curry has. So this record is likely staying intact for the foreseeable future.

Steph Curry is the only unanimous MVP

This is not a shooting record, but something nobody can break, only emulate. There were two other candidates who nearly became the first unanimous MVP but failed.

Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James were one vote shy of becoming the unanimous MVP, but only the baby-faced assassin managed to do so in 2015-16. With 30.1 points, 2.1 steals, and the scoring leader, Steph Curry is one of the best MVPs ever.

