3 reasons why Russell Westbrook is now back to his best

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 36 // 30 Nov 2018, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Russell Westbrook looks to be back to his dynamic self

On September 12th, Russell Westbrook underwent surgery due to stiffness and inflammation in his knee. The surgery happened at the worst possible time, as Westbrook was just gearing up for the Thunder's training camp, and the injury also led to some experts to claim that Westbrook would never return to his former form.

The fears were understandable due to Westbrook having had four previous operations on his knee, including one for a meniscus tear that he suffered during the 2013 playoffs. Despite a slow start to the season, the All-Star has now put any fears to rest, and here are three reasons why Westbrook is nearing his 2017 MVP season form.

#3 Return of the triple-double

Russell Westbrook recently returned for the Oklahoma City Thunder

While Westbrook has missed nearly half of the Thunder's games so far this season, the point-guard already leads the league in triple-doubles. The 30-year-old got his first of the season against the defending champions (Warriors) on national television, and he has since recorded a further two in his last three games.

This week against the Cavaliers, Westbrook exploded for 23 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists. His fourth triple-double of the season was also the 107th of his career, a figure that moved him level with Jason Kidd.

Westbrook is averaging a near triple-double for the season, and he now has the chance to average a triple-double for an unprecedented third consecutive season.

#2 Rejuvenated Westbrook

Westbrook has missed a large part of the season through injury

For the first time since Kevin Durant left in 2016, the Thunder have been able to win without Westbrook on the court. Due to this, Billy Donovan has been able to let his star-man fully recover, rather than having to rush him back when he was not fit.

Westbrook's extended rest period has led to the point-guard hitting the ground running since his return, and the point-guard looks fresh, fit and ready to lead the Thunder to the postseason.

1 / 2 NEXT