3 squads that could step up for 3-team deal with Hawks & Lakers to land Dejounte Murray in LA

The LA Lakers are aggressively pursuing players that could improve their roster, and hopefully their record, before the NBA's Trade Deadline. One of the players that they have been targeting is Atlanta Hawks two-way guard Dejounte Murray as they try to upgrade their point guard position.

The LA front office is reportedly willing to surrender D'Angelo Russell and a future first-round pick to get the deal done but the Hawks' management is unwilling to take Russell. As such, a third trade partner is needed for this deal to go through, which could be easier said than done.

However, it is not impossible. Here are three teams that could enter the trade talks between the Lakers and the Hawks to help get this deal done.

3 teams that could be a landing spot for D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade with the Lakers and the Hawks

#1 Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to the Lakers in recent trade talks as Zach Lavine is reportedly one of the targets for the purple and gold. However, they could help each other out in a different way.

The Bulls need a point guard with Lonzo Ball still being sidelined and no clear timeline for his return has been established. Meanwhile, the Hawks look as though they are looking to retool around Trae Young with several trade rumors surrounding their players, including De'Andre Hunter.

In this scenario, Lavine gets sent to the Hawks, which could be a better offensive fit with Young while Hunter and Russell get traded to the Bulls as they enter another rebuild phase. All while the Lakers get the point guard that they want.

The Bulls require draft picks, too, but they still have DeMar DeRozan whom they can dangle for picks to a team like the OKC Thunder, who are no longer in rebuild but have the most draft capital until 2030.

#2 Utah Jazz

It is unlikely that D'Angelo Russell will get traded to a "win-now" team but he could end up on a team that is looking to add pieces that could help them get on the winning side of things.

With Lauri Markkanen's sudden rise to stardom, the Jazz have found a centerpiece, but they are lacking in the point guard department. They could decide to take a risk and acquire Russell while sending Talen Horton-Tucker and a few picks away.

If the reports are true that the Jazz have no interest in seeking a trade partner for Markkanen, then this could make sense. It is not a blockbuster move for them but it could help kick their offense into a higher gear.

The Jazz don't even need to hold on to Russell until next season. They can choose to trade him again if they decide to make Keyonte George their permanent starter, but this move will give them options that are better than Kris Dunn.

#3 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors made a huge move by trading away Pascal Siakam to the New York Knicks and they are not done yet. Gary Trent Jr. is reportedly on the trading block as well.

The Atlanta Hawks could take Trent Jr. along with a first-rounder from both the Lakers and the Raptors while Toronto takes D'Lo and optionally ask for Jalen Hood-Schifino as well.

The Raptors do not need to hold on to either of them if they choose not to, especially since they have a good rotation at the point guard spot with Dennis Schroder and Immanuel Quickley.

Alternatively, they could keep D'Lo and use him as their starter at the shooting guard spot as an experiment.

