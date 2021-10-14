3 strengths of the Boston Celtics that could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Boston Celtics have been looking for an 18th championship since their last triumph in the 2007-08 NBA season. Although they've missed only one postseason appearance in the last 14 years, an NBA Finals appearance has always been a challenging proposition.

The 2020-21 NBA season was underwhelming for the Boston Celtics. The team had to secure a playoff berth through the play-in tournament after finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference.

ESPN @espn The Celtics take down the Wizards in the play-in tournament ☘️Boston secures the No. 7 seed in the playoffs 😤 The Celtics take down the Wizards in the play-in tournament ☘️Boston secures the No. 7 seed in the playoffs 😤 https://t.co/VB2v9TBGFF

It has been a busy offseason for the Boston Celtics. They are still trying to find the right blend of youth and experience, and surround their franchise player with the right support cast. Their first move of the summer saw them bring in Al Horford while giving away Kemba Walker.

Many might question the Boston Celtics' decisions in the offseason, as they traded three of their best five players from last season's playoffs. Nevertheless, they have made notable additions that could result in a successful 2021-22 campaign.

On that note, here are three strengths of the Boston Celtics that could be key to their success in the upcoming season.

#1 The Boston Celtics have decent perimeter defenders

The Boston Celtics have always had a defensive identity. They look as formidable as ever in that regard heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. Although their interior defense is not as impressive, their perimeter defenders are on top of their games.

Marcus Smart has been excellent for the Boston Celtics in defense, making things extremely difficult for opposing guards. His speed and persistence are qualities that make him one of the best defenders in the point-guard position.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral “People are sleeping on Boston. The Celtics are deep, with the makings of a top-5-ish defense; lineups featuring Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Robert Williams III will be hard to score against.” - ESPN’s Zach Lowe “People are sleeping on Boston. The Celtics are deep, with the makings of a top-5-ish defense; lineups featuring Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Robert Williams III will be hard to score against.” - ESPN’s Zach Lowe https://t.co/QBRDq6ai3v

In the playoffs, the Boston Celtics missed Jaylen Brown, who is clutch at both ends of the court. While he is a high-level scorer, he also does a decent job at the defensive end.

In the offseason, the Boston Celtics strengthened their backcourt defense with the acquisitions of Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson. Richardson is one of the best in the business when it comes to defending the perimeter, which is one of the reasons the Cs traded for him.

Schroder, meanwhile, did a decent job fighting through screens and staying in front of his men last season. He ended the campaign with a defensive rating of 109.2. The duo's arrival combined with exceptional performances from Smart and Brown should make the Boston Celtics one of the best teams in perimeter defense next season.

