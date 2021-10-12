3 strengths of the New York Knicks that could be key to their success in the 2021-22 NBA season

For the first time since 2013, the New York Knicks qualified for the NBA playoffs. Despite their first-round exit, their postseason appearance was a sign of better things to come.

The New York Knicks are one of the big-money franchises in the NBA. They are, in fact, the most valuable franchise, but that has not translated to success in recent years.

Fans have been starved of postseason action at Madison Square Garden, and it was beginning to get frustrating. The 2021-22 NBA season looks promising for the New York Knicks, though. That's because they are likely to continue on an upward trajectory, and could be one of the top contenders in the East.

Replicating or bettering their fourth-place finish from last season might be a tall task, considering the caliber of teams in the East. The Miami Heat took advantage of the offseason, and brought in elite talents to help them compete in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls might have turned things around with their offseason acquisitions, and are placed well to return to their glory days.

Despite the expected competition in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks, led by Tom Thibodeau, look well placed to shake things up in the East. While a championship run is unlikely for the Knicks in the 2021-22 season, a deep playoff run is likely.

On that note, here are three strengths that could be key to the New York Knicks' success in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 The New York Knicks have good 3-point shooters

RJ Barrett (#9) of the New York Knicks

The NBA has evolved into a shooting game, and the New York Knicks are not to be left behind. They ranked third in three-point shooting percentage last season, converting 39.2% on 30 attempts per game.

As many as six New York Knicks players shot above 40% from beyond the arc last season, with Frank Ntilikina shooting 47.9% on 1.5 attempts in 33 games. Barrett's improvement was the most noteworthy, as he shot 40%, an improvement of 8% from his rookie season.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife RJ BARRETT's shooting percentages over his last 4 games:20 PTS, 54% FG, 50% 3PT

The New York Knicks traded two of their sharpshooters (Frank Ntilikina and Reggie Bullock) in the offseason. But they replaced them with elite shooters who can also create. The acquisitions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier should boost the Knicks' scoring from all areas of the court.

Fournier shot an effective 46.3% from behind the arc in his short run with the Celtics. Meanwhile, Walker converted at 36% from the three-point range, but averaged 19.3 points. Considering the way the New York Knicks are set up, they could continue to excel from the deep.

