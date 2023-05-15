3 takeaways from the Boston Celtics' series-ending blowout win vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the 76ers saw their season come to an end in the second round for the third consecutive season.

Tatum carried over the momentum from the fourth quarter in Game 6 to completely dominate the 76ers. The Boston Celtics star dropped 51 points, the most ever in a Game 7 (the record previously held by Stephen Curry against the Kings).

The intensity had been heating up at the start of the second half. The score was tied at one point at 55-55 and the Celtics stars blew the game apart on a 33-7 run to end the third quarter.

Here are the three key takeaways from Game 7:

#1. Jayson Tatum created history with the Boston Celtics

Tatum had been inconsistent throughout the series, but the star delivered when it mattered the most. Tatum's clutch shooting in the fourth quarter in Game 6 guided the Boston Celtics to a victory in an elimination and he continued his form to deliver a historic performance here in Game 7.

Tatum dropped 51 points, a record in Game 7, shooting 17-28 from the field along with 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

NBA @NBA









#2. James Harden and Joel Embiid were underwhelming for the 76ers

The 76ers needed Embiid and Harden to propel them to a Game 7 win. Unfortunately, the duo did not show up in the elimination game, and that was the main reason the 76ers aren't advancing the Conference finals.

Harden didn't look confident and Embiid shrunk in a crunch elimination game. The duo combined for just 24 points on 8-29 shooting. Tatum outscored and dominated the duo quite comfortably.

Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 PPG in the regular season and 23.7 PPG in the playoffs. That drop-off (-9.4) is the largest by that year's MVP in NBA history.





#3. A long offseason begins for the 76ers

Philadelphia's second-round exit indicates that there will be a lot of unanswered questions this offseason. James Harden is a free agent this summer and everything depends on the front office on how they want the franchise to perform moving forward.

Will Doc Rivers be back for Philadelphia after this shattering series loss to the Celtics? Will Tyrese Maxey get an extension? A lot of questions loom for the 76ers in the coming summer.

The 76ers have lost their last three Game 7s

The 76ers, who had a 3-2 series lead and a chance to win it at home on Thursday, will regret their missed opportunities. Tatum missed 13 out of his first 14 field goal attempts in that game. However, the Boston Celtics showed strong defensive play, and Tatum fired up late to help his team win 95-86 and extend the series.

