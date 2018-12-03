3 Takeaways for Toronto Raptors from their victory over Cleveland Cavaliers

Jason Mills FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21 // 03 Dec 2018, 13:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors

The Raptors and Cavaliers met for the second time this season. This time the Cavaliers were even less like the team that beat the Raptors, in the second round, of the playoffs last spring, or the team, that appeared, in four consecutive NBA Finals. In the first meeting, between these two teams, LeBron James was already a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. They were also missing J.R. Smith and Larry Nance Jr. to injury, that night.

The Cavaliers are now without J.R. Smith, who has been home awaiting a deal, that will absolve Cleveland, of responsibility, for his contract. They were missing Kevin Love, who is out indefinitely, and sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who has been replaced by Alec Burks and two future 2nd round picks, in a deal which concluded Thursday with the Utah Jazz.

The Cavaliers, since June, are, in transition, to a new era of Cleveland basketball. In the meantime, the Raptors are collectively letting out a huge sigh of relief. The Cavaliers and, in particular, LeBron James, are no longer an obstacle, for the Raptors to worry about. However, after being blown out Friday night, by Boston, the Cavaliers were no pushover Saturday night, in a 106-95 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors were not their usual selves, in this contest. They struggled. It started with Fred VanVleet replacing Kyle Lowry, as the starting point guard. Lowry was suffering from a sore back. VanVleet, in Lowry's place, had 15 points, but was only 5/12 from the field and 1/4, from 3 point range.

The Raptors only used four players, off their bench, who produced just 17 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 5 points and was 2/5 from the field, with 4 personal fouls. However, the Raptors, on an 8-game win streak, have Kawhi Leonard.

For the second straight game, he dropped 30 plus points, 34 last night. He was 11/21 from the field and 9/9 from the free throw line. Leonard was also a problem, for the Cavaliers, from a defensive standpoint. He recorded 2 blocks, 1 steal and 9 rebounds. Also, of note, for the 4th consecutive game, Leonard played more than 35 minutes, 37 in fact, last night.

The three key takeaways from this contest, for the Raptors, are as follows:

#3 The Raptors' bench needs a steady influence

CJ Miles has not been as effective as last season

A player like Vince Carter should be on the radar of Raptors' general manager Bobby Webster. At age 41, he is still productive offensively and the return, of the Raptors greatest basketball hero, would electrify a Raptors fan base ready and in expectation, of great things, from this franchise this year.

The Raptors bench is young, plays productive minutes that lightens the load, on the starters, but lately has been inconsistent. Fred VanVleet's shooting accuracy is down from last year from behind the arc. C.J. Miles' main contribution is being able to hit threes and he hasn't done enough of that this season.

O.G. Anunoby had 15 points in a game against Washington but has recorded 22 in total since. It would be prudent to add a consistent shooter and scorer like Vince Carter, who at this stage, of his career, is not, in demand of major minutes off the bench

1 / 3 NEXT