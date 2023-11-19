3 takeaways from LA Clippers win over in-form Houston Rockets ft. James Harden's big night

The LA Clippers snapped their six-game skid against the Houston Rockets on Friday, winning for the first time since trading for James Harden.

The stakes were higher because of the NBA In-Season tournament and Harden facing his former team. The 10-time NBA All-Star chose the right time to shine and prove his doubters wrong.

The LA Clippers are 4-7 after 11 games into the NBA season, and there are signs that their win over the Houston Rockets could ignite something for Harden. Here are three takeaways from Harden's first win as a Clipper after logging 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 things to think about after James Harden getting his win with the LA Clippers

#1 James Harden just needs time to adjust to his new teammates

Well, this is obvious, but haters are quick on the trigger to put all the blame on Harden. NBA teams already set how they will run by training camp, and plays have been drawn up surrounding their star players.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook already knew their roles. Adding a huge piece like James Harden just a few games into the season will put the team in pre-season mode once again.

After six games, the Clippers finally learned to work with him along with some trial error, but the combined basketball IQ for their starts will soon figure it out.

#2 James Harden still has some gripes with his former team

Having the Houston Rockets as one of his preferred destinations during the off-season, Harden found himself on the losing end of the stick, as the team signed Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to lucrative contracts.

Seeing this unfold and the prodigal son refusing to come back home, it's quite sure that Harden marked this day on his calendar. Being the game as part of the NBA In-Season tournament, it gave more reason for the former league MVP to lock in.

Expand Tweet

#3 Russell Westbrook needs to come off the bench

One glaring change that the Clippers did against the Rockets was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench to give way for Harden. That indeed worked, as Harden was running what Westbrook does, and it fitted well alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

That's good for Harden, but in the long run, it can hurt Westbrook. It will be interesting if that gets in the way soon, but for now, Harden is back with a vengeance.