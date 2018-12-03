3 Talking Points from the match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a blowout win over the bottom-placed Phoenix Suns 120-96. The Lakers have now won three straight while the Phoenix Suns are lying at the bottom of the table.

The Lakers started the game very slow. They had a 17 point deficit early in the first quarter. But the Lakers quickly turned things around behind some strong plays from the bench unit to finish the half leading by 15 points.

Devon Booker got injured in the first half and didn't return to action after that. This is the second time that Booker had got an in-game injury while playing the Lakers this season. In the absence of Booker, the Suns lacked the offensive threat to match the Lakers. None of the Suns' players managed to score more than 15 points in the match. The Lakers had 6 of their players scoring in the double digits. Here are some key takeaways from the game:

#3 Good shooting display from the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have now won three straight

The Lakers had a good day shooting the basketball. The Lakers shot 50% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring with 23 points on 8-14 shooting from the field. LeBron James again stuffed the stat sheet going for 22 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists in just 30 minutes of action. Most of the Lakers starters sat out the entire fourth quarter of this blowout victory.

After scoring only 21 points in the first quarter, the Lakers went off in the second quarter scoring 40 points. Caldwell Pope had a buzzer beater 3 to end the second quarter after James drove into the lane and then kicked the ball into the waiting hands of Pope for an easy corner shot.

