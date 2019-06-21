3 Talking Points from the NBA Draft 2019

Zion Williamson is arguably the most hyped prospect since LeBron back in 2003.

Every year, 60 youngsters hear their name being called out from the stage, and get a chance to fulfil their childhood dream of getting to play in the NBA. The recently held NBA Draft for the class of 2019-20 left us with ample memories- some pleasant, but others not quite.

In what looks like an uber-talented and athletic group of young men, all 60 picks(first and second round combined) from this year show great promise to turn into high-calibre personnel in the years to come. Most of the players were picked as projected by the experts while a few saw their names shuffling up and down the draft board in what was a night stacked with trades. One of the highlights came in the form of Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura, who became the first player born in Japan to be drafted in the first round.

Let's dive in to take a quick look at what that the most recent draft night of the NBA had in store.

#1 Zion, Morant and Barrett outlined the latest young brass about to set foot in the league

The first three picks went as everybody predicted they would.

After Pelicans picked the teenage phenom in Zion Williamson first up, he became the first No. 1 overall pick from Duke since Kyrie Irving in 2011. Moreover, the 18-year-old is now just the second freshman ever after Anthony Davis, to win the Naismith Award and become the No. 1 pick as well.

"I don't know what to say," an emotional Williamson said on ESPN. "I didn't think I'd be in this position. My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her."

His teammate and best friend, RJ Barrett, was picked by the Knicks as the third overall pick, and received a huge ovation from the crowd. Clearly, the fans in New York got what they wanted and so did RJ - considering how badly he wanted to play for this city.

"I’m so happy to be a Knick and I just can’t wait to play in Madison Square Garden," Barrett said.

The 6' 4" point guard from Murray State, Ja Morant, was picked No. 2 by the Grizzlies to take charge of the post-Conley era down in Memphis. Despite recently undergoing minor knee surgery, Morant looks set to play the role of the floor general for a franchise in the middle of a much-needed rebuild.

"It means a lot," Morant said. "Obviously, it means that Memphis sees a lot in me. I'm grateful and thankful to them for drafting me. I'm very excited to play in Memphis."

