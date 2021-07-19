3 Teams that can target Dennis Schroder in the 2021 NBA Free Agency

LA Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is the subject of several rumors as he heads into NBA free agency this offseason. He is one of a number of point guards who may be switching jerseys this summer with multiple teams in need of a new playmaker next season.

His playoff performance notwithstanding, Schroder may have boosted his stock this past season after playing for the Lakers. He was instrumental in keeping the Purple and Gold afloat when LeBron James and Anthony Davis went down with injuries, and he had to take on a greater load as a playmaker and scorer.

The market price for Dennis Schroder

Chris Paul #3 dribbles as Dennis Schroder #17 defends him.

Kyle Lowry. Dennis Schroder. Lonzo Ball. Spencer Dinwiddie.



We will be spoiled to have any of these guards help run the offense. Who do you want to don the Bulls jersey soon? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KdpFbgBGJD — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) July 18, 2021

According to reports, Dennis Schroder wants a contract in the ballpark of $100-$120 million. That sounds like a fair price for a player with his experience (eight years), hasn’t played in an All-Star Game but is a legitimate starting point guard for most teams in the league.

The LA Lakers may or may not re-sign Schroder, an unrestricted free agent, this offseason depending on what offers he receives from rival teams. Some are willing to do a sign-and-trade with the Lakers just to get him the money he wants and let him join their team. But LA might not be a willing partner, as that would hard cap them next season, something they are trying to avoid.

Of course, that still depends on what the Lakers will get in return on a sign-and-trade.

Here are 3 teams that could pursue Dennis Schroder this summer:

#3 Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry’s days with the Toronto Raptors are likely over and he is almost guaranteed to be playing for another squad next season. His impending departure will open up a spot in the starting lineup for Dennis Schroder.

The Lakers and Raptors had to be separated after a physical play between Dennis Schröder and OG Anunoby.



Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/hBNxjGyWWv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2021

The 6-foot-3 guard from Germany will provide tough defense on the perimeter for the Raptors, who will pair him with Fred VanVleet in the Raptors’ smallish but effective backcourt. Toronto coach Nick Nurse employed the 6-foot Lowry with the 6-foot-1 VanVleet last season with mixed results, but they ended the season on a high note.

Having two playmakers on the court will help any team and Schroder will be an upgrade in height and defense over Lowry.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee