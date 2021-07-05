3 Teams LA Lakers can sign and trade Dennis Schroder to during the 2021 NBA Free Agency

Dennis Schroder will be an unrestricted agent after spending a year with the LA Lakers. He was traded to the LA Lakers in November 2020 in a package that included draft rights for the first-round pick, Jaden McDaniels, in exchange for Danny Green.

While Dennis Schroder is an exceptional talent, it is clear that he is not the right fit to play alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He played his best basketball in purple and gold when both players were out with injuries.

The LA Lakers offered Dennis Schroder a 4-year $84 million contract extension, but the German star turned it down, with reports suggesting the point guard wants a contract around $100 - $120 million.

It will be in the Lakers' best interest to sign him as they have Bird rights, which means they can exceed their salary cap to sign him.

Although it is an expensive signing considering how poorly he performed in the 2021 NBA playoffs first round, it is the only way the LA Lakers can get any value from the player.

Allowing Dennis Schroder to walk away in free agency would be unwise as they will be restricted by salary cap and will pass up on the opportunity to bring other talents in the same pay range.

The sign-and-trade option is the best route for the LA Lakers as things stand. However, getting a player in the same salary range might prove difficult.

That said, here are three teams that the LA Lakers can approach for a sign-and-trade deal involving Dennis Schroder in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#1 New York Knicks

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose will be the main target in this trade as he has shown glimpses of vintage Rose for the New York Knicks. He would be a perfect fit for the LA Lakers as he can control proceedings off the bench when James is resting, and can also play alongside the superstar.

Although Dennis Schroder's salary with a $100 million extension will be a lot more than Rose's annual $7.5 million, the Knicks can put together an enticing trade package. The Lakers' need for a perimeter shooter could be a reason to include Alec Burks in the trade deal, coupled with draft picks.

Burks finished the 2020-21 season, shooting over 40% from the 3-point mark. 25% of his 3's were unassisted, imagine what he could do having someone like LeBron James, who can collapse the defense and has the court vision to find the open man.

