3 Teams that should target Kevin Love during the 2020-21 NBA Offseason 

Love, 32, is owed roughly $32 million next season, something the Cavaliers have been looking to get rid of so that they can commit to a full rebuild after his departure; he is the last player on the team from their title-winning year.

Kevin Love's huge contract has also been a major reason Cleveland hasn't been able to move him in the past. On top of that, he had an injury-riddled 2020-21 NBA campaign and featured in just 25 games averaging close to 12 points and seven rebounds per contest.

However, his inclusion in Team USA's Olympic squad gives him a chance to recoup some of his value.

Title-contending teams will be keen to pursue the five-time All-Star, and he could flourish on a win-now team after spending three consecutive seasons without playoff basketball.

On that note, we list three teams that should consider signing Kevin Love either via trade or if he gets bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

3 Teams that could benefit from acquiring Kevin Love this summer

#3 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers

After yet another early exit from the NBA Playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build a contending team and successfully keep Damian Lillard with the team for the next few seasons.

There have been rumors linking their talisman with a move away if they fail to acquire stars that could convince Lillard to stay with them.

Kevin Love won't be making them title challengers, but signing him will show a lot of intent for Lillard as the franchise is on the same page as him and wants to win now.

Love has plenty of playoff experience under his belt, and most of his traits could favor the Trail Blazers' style of play and even help them improve in some aspects. His size, length, rebounding, and ability to shoot the ball well from deep could be something Portland could highly benefit from.

Kevin Love is also a terrific passer of the ball and is an intelligent player overall, which could lift the playmaking pressure off Lillard. Moreover, Love has expressed his desire to play in Portland with Lillard before. He has local connections there and that makes the Trail Blazers his hometown team in the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly among the teams that are interested in acquiring Kevin Love this summer.

