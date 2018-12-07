NBA 2018-19: 3 teams that Carmelo Anthony could still join

Carmelo Anthony during his stint with the New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star and a certain future Hall of Famer. The past few years, however, have not been kind to Melo. Since leaving the New York Knicks in the summer of 2017, he has been the source of much ridicule, and his career has recently hit a new low.

After a less than successful one year spell with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony was sent to the Atlanta Hawks, who quickly decided that Melo did not feature in their plans.

A move to Houston Rockets looked like a perfect match, as the 34-year-old was willing to come off the bench for the first time in his career. It also gave him the chance to contend for a first NBA Championship.

Despite this, Anthony lasted just 10 games in Houston, as the team decided to part ways with him after a dreadful performance against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But for all of Anthony's recent troubles, at least one team is likely to take a gamble on the perennial All-Star. So here are three teams that may still offer Melo a route back to the NBA.

#3 Miami Heat

Could Anthony finally link up with Dwyane Wade?

The 2018-19 season looks as though it will be the final one of Dwyane Wade's incredible career. And the Miami Heat will be desperate for a postseason appearance so that he can be given an adequate send-off.

Despite the current weakened state of the Eastern Conference, the Heat are currently outside of the playoff places. Adding Carmelo Anthony would give the team a huge scoring boost, and the 34-year-old could feature either from the start or alongside Wade on the bench.

The Heat have limited trade assets and cap space remaining, so Anthony may be one of the only options available to the franchise.

