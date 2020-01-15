3 Teams that should trade for Andre Iguodala | NBA Trade Deadline

Andre Iguodala could be traded at the upcoming trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is a few weeks away, and as always, rumors are rampant. Every year, there is a group of players that are the subject of trade rumors, and come the deadline, we expect them to be moved. This year, it has been players such as Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, as well as a few others. One of the most talked about names is Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies roster but has not played a single game with them. The Grizzlies acquired him through a trade with the Golden State Warriors, where they traded Julian Washburn in exchange for Iguodala. Memphis also received a draft pick through the deal.

The Warriors made this deal, as they needed to clear cap space for D'Angelo Russell. Since then, Iguodala has remained with the Grizzlies while Memphis looks for the right deal.

Iguodala has not played since the 2019 NBA Finals, but with the right team, he can still make an impact. Here are three teams that should trade for Andre Iguodala.

#3 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference

The Denver Nuggets are an exceptional young team that has managed to become one of the top teams of the West. They currently have a record of 27-12 and find themselves third in the West.

The Nuggets have been on the league's radar since they made it to the Western Conference semifinals last season. With talented, young pieces such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets are off to a great start and can be a potential contender for years to come.

Andre Iguodala could help this team, as he is a respected veteran. He has been on a championship team in the Warriors and played a significant role in their championship wins. He knows what it takes to win a championship and could help guide the Nuggets and their youthful core. He also played with the Nuggets for a brief moment early in his career. Denver went on to go 57-25 that season but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Iguodala could return to the Nuggets and end the season on a much better note.

#2 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets could benefit from the veteran's services

The Houston Rockets are playing decent this season and are fifth in the Western Conference. They have a record of 26-13 and have managed to stay close (record-wise) to other contending teams in the West.

The Rockets are considered contenders every year, but come playoff time; they can't get over the hump. If everything goes according to plan, this may be the year they succeed.

James Harden continues to prove why he is the league's best scorer. He averages 37.8 points per game to go along with 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds. He remains an MVP candidate due to putting up big numbers nearly every game. Harden and the Rockets are doing fine but could use something more. This is where Andre Iguodala comes in.

Iguodala is not only a solid defender (which would benefit the Rockets), he can make plays. If the Rockets needed him to, he can handle the ball while Harden and Westbrook are out or taking a breather. Is he a better passer or ball handler than Harden or Westbrook? Of course not. However, he can be effective on both ends of the floor and help the Rockets reach the next level.

#1 Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the Lakers could use the veteran guard/forward

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently the best team in the Western Conference (and second overall) with a record of 33-7. They are on a nine-game winning streak, and as of now, look like the favorites in the West. Why not secure that spot with the addition of a three-time NBA champion like Andre Iguodala?

This season, the Lakers are led by a duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James (another three-time champion). The Lakers acquired Davis through a trade with a Pelicans where Los Angeles gave up young pieces such as Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. And, it is safe to say the trade benefited both sides.

Davis averages 27.1 points and 9.4 rebounds in 35 games this season. He has missed the last three games with a gluteus maximus contusion. Regardless, the Lakers have continued to win.

During the summer, the Lakers acquired other veterans, such as Jared Dudley, Danny Green, and Dwight Howard. The addition of these veterans and utilizing their strengths (be it defense, three-point shooting, or more), benefits the Lakers and a defensive presence like Iguodala will make them even better.

Andre Iguodala has been tied to the Lakers since he was traded to the Grizzlies. The Lakers and Grizzlies have failed to reach a deal, so Iguodala remains in Memphis. If the Lakers want a skilled defender and Iguodala wants to join a contender, the Lakers may be the way to go.

