3 Teams that should trade for Karl-Anthony Towns before the deadline | NBA Trade Window

Jan 04, 2020

Karl-Anthony Towns has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Following an excellent lone season at Kentucky, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Karl-Anthony Towns with the first pick of the 2015 NBA draft. Towns was able to make an immediate impact after making the step up from college and was named as 2016 Rookie of the Year following an impressive debut campaign.

Now 24, Towns has grown into one of the league's best bigs - and the Timberwolves star has made back-to-back All-Star appearances. Towns has long been touted as the future of the franchise, with the New Jersey native awarded a five-year, $190 million super-maximum extension with the Timberwolves ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Nevertheless, Minnesota has made just one playoff appearance during Towns' four seasons with the team - once again in danger of missing out on the postseason after a 13-21 start to 19-20. Recent reports suggest Towns is increasingly unhappy with the state of the franchise and should he push for a trade, here we look at three teams that should make a move:

#3 Golden State Warriors

The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns would put the Warriors back in contention

The Timberwolves are known to be eager to complete a move to sign D'Angelo Russell - and in an ideal world, they would like to pair him with close friend Towns.

However, the Timberwolves don't have the resources to complete a deal for Russell while retaining Towns, and any deal will depend on their willingness to send the center to Golden State.

While the Warriors have recorded the worst record in the West this season, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be back next season and Draymond Green put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal. The addition of Towns would be enough to put Steve Kerr's team among the favourites, while the Timberwolves could build around Russell and Andrew Wiggins.

