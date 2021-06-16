3 Teams that should trade for Kyle Kuzma in the 2021 NBA offseason

While several players were critiqued following the LA Lakers' early elimination from the 2021 NBA Playoffs, no one had to face the same level of scrutiny as Kyle Kuzma. Most of it was deserved too, as Kuzma managed barely 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during the postseason while shooting 29.2% from the field.

The situation was a bit different in the regular season, where Kyle Kuzma emerged as a good rebounder and serviceable rim protector. His scoring stagnated, but his three-point accuracy rose from 31.6% last year to 36.1% this season. He finished with an average of 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

These numbers are much lower than Kyle Kuzma's first two seasons in the NBA, where he facilitated more as a pure scorer. His progress has stalled since the arrival of Anthony Davis.

This is the real Kyle Kuzma 👆🏽In his element, when in rhythm and being utilized to his strengths he is a scorer. His instincts are to get a bucket. Think Tobias Harris on the Sixers. He can play that role/style for a young team and grow each year. pic.twitter.com/ACTJybqo8u — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) June 14, 2021

3 trade destinations for Kyle Kuzma

The LA Lakers have been unable to bring the best out of Kyle Kuzma, but there are a few teams who can. Kuzma's three-year $39 million deal also comes into play from the 2021-22 season, making him the perfect trade chip for the Purple and Gold.

On that note, let's look at three teams that should pursue Kyle Kuzma in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#3 Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross

The rebuilding Orlando Magic could be the perfect place for Kyle Kuzma to reignite his career. The Magic blew their roster apart at the NBA trade deadline and finished the 2020-21 season with the second-worst offensive rating in the league. They clearly need some offensive firepower and Kuzma could provide that.

The Magic have a dearth of frontcourt options. Chuma Okeke has shown some potential and Jonathan Isaac is set to play a key role following his return from injury, but the franchise lacks players who can play on the wings. Kyle Kuzma comes in handy in this regard as well.

More importantly, the Orlando Magic can offer the LA Lakers a compelling deal for Kyle Kuzma, whose value has dipped a bit. The Magic still have veteran Terrence Ross on their books, who could act as an impact scorer off the bench for the 2020 champs.

TERRENCE ROSS TOOK FLIGHT ✈️ pic.twitter.com/DaRCE4lsyw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2021

Ross averaged a career-high 15.6 points per game last season and has nine years of NBA experience under his belt. He's owed $13.5 million in the upcoming season and his contracts runs until 2023, so the LA Lakers won't have trouble matching salaries either. They could even get a draft pick in return.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal