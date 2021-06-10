3 things Denver Nuggets need to do to bounce back against Phoenix Suns | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets were tormented by the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals series on Wednesday night at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Monty Williams' side won the game 123-98, handing the Nuggets their biggest loss of the 2020-21 NBA season. Veteran Chris Paul led the charge for the Suns with 17 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers, while five other players, including all starters, scored in double digits.

The Denver Nuggets have been dominated in two straight games by the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets now head back to Denver for the next two games in the series, where they will look for better results.

However, they will need to rectify some aspects of their game if they are to make a comeback in this series. On that note, let's take a look at three things the Denver Nuggets will have to do to bounce back in the series against the Phoenix Suns.

#1 Shoot better from the three-point and free-throw line

The Denver Nuggets have struggled with their three-point shooting so far. That has allowed the Suns to force the Nuggets to shoot from the deep while they clog the paint and limit scoring opportunities.

Great pace to start this one. Nuggets pushing off PHX makes again. Malone clearly emphasized pushing it. That Nuggets down just 12-8 isn't terrible considering they open 3-of-13 from the field. Need MPJ (0-of-4) to see one go in. Joker playing like ... an MVP. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 10, 2021

The Nuggets were able to draw fouls in Game 2 but failed to convert eight of their 20 free throw attempts, which is also something they need to improve on.

The Denver Nuggets will have to be lethal from deep. That will stretch the Suns' defense and open up inside lanes for the likes of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green to attack the rim.

So far, the Nuggets have only shot 33.7% from the three-point line in the two games this series and 65.4% from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, the Suns have shot 43.7% from the deep and 86.5% from the charity stripe.

#2 Provide support to Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic waged a lone war in Game 2 and was the only player on the Denver Nuggets roster with 20+ points on the night; he tallied 24, while the rest of the starters combined for 26. The Phoenix Suns are a team that thrive on contributions from a lot of players on their roster, which has given them an edge over the Nuggets so far.

It would be a daunting task for the Denver Nuggets to get a positive outcome in the next few games if other players do not complement the efforts of Jokic. Additionally, Jokic has had to deal with Deandre Ayton, which hasn't been the easiest of battles for him in this series.

The likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris, in particular, will have to be at the top of their games to make sure the Nuggets don't falter in the two games at the Ball Arena.

#3 The Denver Nuggets will have to play with physicality and high intensity

The Denver Nuggets have evidently failed to match the pace, intensity and physicality of the Phoenix Suns in this series. In both games played so far, the Nuggets did not show any kind of urgency or motivation to rally when the Suns were playing well.

Malone: “I felt we quit tonight.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 10, 2021

Especially in the opening quarter after half-time in both games, the Denver Nuggets conspicuously lacked a 'fight-back' mentality. They allowed the Phoenix Suns to make shots from the deep and close range without really troubling them and were unable to make much-needed stops or make shots.

The Nuggets will have to play more physically, impose themselves in the game and force the Suns to make unforced errors. Even if they do not shoot the ball well, they can hurt the Suns in transition with better defense. That would ensure Monty Williams' team do not get a chance to settle at the defensive end.

