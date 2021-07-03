3 things the Golden State Warriors must do to maximize Stephen Curry's output next season

After dominating the NBA for so long, the Golden State Warriors and their talisman, Stephen Curry, have been unable to make the playoffs since 2019. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old had arguably his best year during the 2020-21 campaign without fellow sharpshooter Klay Thompson and almost carried them into the postseason.

Curry is due for a contract extension, one that will create NBA history for its worth. However, in order for the Golden State Warriors to maximize the time they have left with the point guard at his peak, they will need to make various adjustments in the offseason.

Three ways in which the Golden State Warriors can maximize Stephen Curry's excellence

Stephen Curry shocked the league this year with his staggering shooting displays. He ended the campaign as the NBA's leading scorer, draining the most threes and having seven games of scoring ten threes, the most in league history.

⭐️ Steph Curry recorded his 11th straight 30-plus-point game as he went off for 49 to lead the Warriors past the 76ers.#NBA | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/aNJr7hwESD — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) April 20, 2021

Although there is some concern he may want to leave the Golden State Warriors, Dub Nation fans should feel comfortable in knowing that he will likely want to finish his career with the franchise. However, in order to ensure that Curry is satisfied with the organization's ambitions, the team's leaders will need to make sure his greatness is maximized.

#3 Ease Klay Thompson back in

Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry have undoubtedly missed one of the greatest shooters the franchise has ever had. Klay Thompson has gone through the first eight years of his career avoiding major injuries. However, the 31-year-old shooting guard has suffered back-to-back achilles injuries that have seen him not compete in the NBA since the 2019 Finals.

Thompson is an elite marksman from the floor and is Stephen Curry's shooting partner, connecting with 42% of his career threes and 46% of his field-goal efforts. Without him, the Golden State Warriors would not have won three championship titles in the past seven campaigns.

“It’s hard for me to watch cause I know if we was there it’d be a different story”



Championship hunger for Klay after watching this year’s playoffs 😤



(via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/GJwY9oIuEN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

Whilst the Warriors missed their backcourt partnership this year. Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled at times to live up to Thompson's status and they shouldn't be in any rush to get him back on the court. The former first round pick injured his Achilles in training prior to the 2020-21 campaign, therefore showing how dangerous it can be to compete having suffered a serious injury.

If Steve Kerr wants to bring his team once again into the playoffs, they will need Thompson at his best and not cheer on his teammates from the sidelines again.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar