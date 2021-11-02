3 things that have helped elevate the Washington Wizards early in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Washington Wizards could not have hoped for a better start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Despite recording a loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, they are still 5-2 this season. At this stage of the league last season, the Wizards had lost five of their first seven outings.

Despite losing Russell Westbrook in the offseason, the Washington Wizards are playing great basketball. He was crucial in fueling their post-All-Star-break run that ultimately led to a playoff feature for the first time since 2018.

It will be exciting to see if the Wizards can maintain their good form in the 2021-22 season. They have put together an exciting team that will undoubtedly turn heads as the season progresses.

On that note, here are three things that have helped elevate the Washington Wizards early in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 Improved defense

The Washington Wizards do not have elite-level individual defenders, but they have been able to make some stops and limit opposition scoring as a group.

One thing they have done well is defending the three-point line. They have one of the best records in opposition three-pointers made so far in the league.

Before their last outing against the Atlanta Hawks, where they gave up 13 three-pointers, the Wizards had allowed a total of 50 in six games played.

Hoop District @Hoop_District It wasn't always pretty, but the Wizards survive with clutch defense in the overtimes It wasn't always pretty, but the Wizards survive with clutch defense in the overtimes https://t.co/SWpk3si0km

Overall, they have managed to maintain their stellar defense from last season. Although they finished the 2020-21 season ranked 19th in defensive rating, it was worse earlier in the campaign.

So far this season, the Washington Wizards are ranked 13th in defensive rating. They are in the middle of the pack with regards to opposition points allowed per game. For a team void of All-Defensive-caliber players, they have done a decent job protecting their basket.

#2 Converting from the charity stripe

It is futile to make several trips to the free-throw line if the players are not taking maximum advantage of the opportunity. We have seen time and time again how poor free-throw shooting can harm a team, and the Washington Wizards are working hard not to be such a team.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal are both explosive players who love to attack the rim. This is one of the reasons why the Washington Wizards are ranked first in free-throw attempts. Montrezl Harrell's work down low also puts him on the receiving end of a lot of whacking from opposition defenders.

Although the Washington Wizards have not been the most efficient from the charity stripe, they are ranked 7th in free-throw percentage. Kyle Kuzma is the one hurting their numbers from the charity stripe, shooting 47.8% (11 of 23).

Nonetheless, the Wizards have been impressive from the free-throw line, and that has elevated their game so far in the new season.

#3 The Washington Wizards are doing a great job rebounding the ball

Rebounding at a high clip is crucial on both ends of the floor, and the Washington Wizards have made big strides in that aspect. While they are not one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league, they have been exceptional defensively.

Kuzma has been a bright spot in that department, averaging a career-high 11 rebounds per game so far this season. The next best rebounder on the team is Harrell, with 9.9 rebounds per game.

In order to grow and have a successful season, the Washington Wizards will need to maintain or intensify their rebounding. There is always room for improvement in the NBA, and the team will need to refine that aspect of their game, especially on the offensive glass.

