3 things Kawhi Leonard must do to become a top 5 NBA player of all time

It is now exactly a decade since Kawhi Leonard entered the NBA. The Klaw, who was drafted 15th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2011, was traded the same day to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for George Hill.

Since then, Leonard has built quite a reputation for himself on both ends of the floor, winning NBA titles on two different teams – San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and Toronto Raptors in 2019 – and two Finals MVP awards. He is also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. On the back of these awards and achievements, Leonard would certainly rank among the top five NBA players of the 2010s decade, alongside Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and James Harden.

But the more important question is what does Kawhi Leonard need to do to make it to the big-time? What must Leonard do to rank in the NBA’s all-time top five, a list that includes the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar? Here are some such milestones for The Klaw to conquer.

#1 Kawhi Leonard must score 25,000 career points

10 years into the league, Kawhi Leonard has 11,085 career points. That means he must score approximately another 14,000 career points to reach the 25k mark.

Why is it important? Because the greatest NBA players, be it Kareem, LeBron, Bryant, MJ or Wilt Chamberlain, have more than 30,000 points. Scoring at least 25,000 points would put Kawhi in the same category as Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Kawhi Leonard’s fans might cite the example of Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Bill Russell, all of whom have fewer than 25,000 points, but still, figure in a conversation on the NBA’s all-time top-five list. However, Bird and Johnson had other achievements too that added to the weight of their individual resumes. Russell, meanwhile, purely on the strength of his 11 NBA rings, gets a lot more leeway than his 14,522 career points give him.

The significant challenge for Kawhi Leonard in hitting the 25k mark is that he isn’t getting any younger. He's 30 at the moment. His current ACL injury will keep him out for most of the upcoming season and he'll be 31 by the end of 2021-22.

The most Leonard has scored in a single NBA season is 1,888 points, in the 2016-17 season. That means if Kawhi plays another seven years beyond 2021-22 in the league, he would have to average at least 2,000 points per season. That is a mark he has never touched and has gotten close to it in only one NBA season.

But stranger things have happened. Kawhi Leonard could end up playing until he is 40, which means he has nine more seasons beyond 2021-22 left in the league. Reaching 25,000 points over nine seasons would mean that he has to score just a little over 1,550 points per season, a much more achievable mark for a player of his caliber.

