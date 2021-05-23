3 Things LA Clippers must improve on ahead of the all-important Game 2 against Dallas Mavericks | 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Clippers saw their homecourt advantage snapped by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs series on Saturday. Rick Carlisle's men beat the Clippers 113-103 on the back of a phenomenal triple-double outing by Luka Doncic.

The sides went back and forth for most of the game, but the Dallas Mavericks proved to be the better team down the stretch. They were more efficient on the offensive end, making 50% of their field goals, including 47.2% (17/36) of their attempts from deep.

The LA Clippers did not get the kind of start they were looking for in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and will be eager to level the series in Game 2 on Tuesday. However, the Clippers will have to improve in numerous areas if they are to have a chance of overcoming the Mavericks in that contest.

On that note, we list down three things the LA Clippers need to work on before they take the court again in their first-round series against Luka Doncic and Co.

2021 NBA Playoffs: What must the LA Clippers address before Game 2 against Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers takes a tough shot against the Dallas Mavericks

3) Shooting from the deep and free-throw line

The LA Clippers, despite being one of the best shooting teams in the 2020-21 NBA regular season, struggled to convert three-point and free-throw attempts when it mattered the most. They shot 41.1% from deep and 83.9% from the charity stripe before the playoffs but only managed to shoot 11-of-40 from the three-point line and 75% from the free-throw line in the game.

The LA Clippers are the 3rd greatest three-point shooting team, and greatest free-throw shooting team of all-time.



Couldn't hit either when it mattered tonight. Fortunately, it's only Game 1. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 22, 2021

The missed free-throw attempts came at crucial points in the game. Marcus Morris Sr., Kawhi Leonard and Rajon Rondo all missed two attempts each.

Morris, in particular, was one of the most disappointing players on the night as he went 0-of-6 from deep and missed both of his free throw attempts. He ended the regular season as the best long-range shooter on the LA Clippers roster, shooting 47.3% from the three-point line.

Paul George was ineffective in the first half and managed to convert just one of his seven field-goal attempts. He finished the night making just two shots from deep. The LA Clippers will have to make these shots to outperform the Dallas Mavericks, who are a solid offensive team.

Making shots at crucial junctures was one of the major differences between the sides on Saturday.

2) Ty Lue needs to figure out his rotations

Heading into the playoffs, the LA Clippers rotation was among their biggest concerns. The roster was injury-plagued at different stages of the season and Ty Lue barely had a chance to play a fully fit lineup, especially after acquiring Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline.

While Rick Carlisle was having a great day at the office with his smooth rotations and successful strategies at both ends of the floor, Ty Lue looked uncomfortable. That opened the door for Luka Doncic to use his magic against the Clippers defense, especially with Kawhi being tasked with defending Kristaps Porzingis on the night.

Ty Lue said that the Clippers "weren't on the same page" with their decisions to switch and blitz. He pointed to numerous breakdowns. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) May 22, 2021

That led to Lue being forced to bench Ivica Zubac for most of the game as Luka Doncic was phenomenal while drawing out Patrick Beverley (as his primary defender), which enabled him to score over Zubac more often. Zubac had 8 points and shot 4-of-5 from the field, but the LA Clippers had +/- of -13 when he was on the floor. It also saw Patrick Beverley, who looked in great shooting rhythm, being underused.

The LA Clippers boast a deep squad and can wreak havoc if used efficiently. They displayed that during the regular season, and if they get it right in Game 2, it could help them level the series.

1) Close out games down the stretch

The LA Clippers have come up short down the stretch on several occasions in the 2020-21 NBA season. Their struggles in that department followed them in Game 1 as well. They tied it 100-100 with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter but squandered the opportunity to claim the win after a disappointing display at both ends of the floor, getting outscored 3-13 in that stretch.

Paul George on LAC's inability to execute down the stretch: "Once they made shots and we put them to the line it kind of messed with our flow at that point." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) May 22, 2021

Most playoff games are going to be closely contested, especially in the Western Conference where all eight teams are playing high-quality basketball this season. If the LA Clippers are aiming to go all the way, this is one area where they will have to improve quite a lot moving forward.