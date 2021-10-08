3 things we learned from DeMar DeRozan's debut for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan made his much hyped debut for the Chicago Bulls against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 NBA pre-season and was good as advertised. The Bulls made significant changes in the offseason, bringing in Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan to supplement Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine's contract extension was a top priority for the organization and they had to show that they were willing to build a playoff ready team around their superstar to convince him to resign with the franchise.

DeRozan suited the mold of the ideal veteran star that they needed to guide them through tough playoff games. He can catch fire and hit clutch shots in a hurry when his team needs him the most after staying passive for most of the game. He can also be a good facilitator and a high energy level player on the defensive end of the court, despite not being known for his defensive prowess.

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls got off to a blistering start against the Cavaliers as they dominated from the start to finish the game 131-95 in a blowout victory. DeMar and his teammates were nearly unstoppable and showed good movement as they rammed through a hapless Cavs defense. This performance will lay a good foundation for him and the Bulls to build on as they head into the 2021-22 season.

There are certain things that DeRozan did during the game against the Cavs that caught the eye. Here are three things that we learned from his debut.

#3 The Lonzo connection

Lonzo Ball's edition provides the Bulls with an elite playmake to compliment Lavine's and DeRozan's scoring

Lonzo Ball has always been a high-IQ point guard with exceptional court vision that can find an open man with the back of his eyes. Having a guard of Lonzo's caliber opens up the court for scorers such as Zach LaVine and DeRozan.

DeRozan found an immediate connection with his new PG as Ball set him up for easy buckets by passing into his sweet spot. DeRozan later heaped praise on Lonzo in his post-game interview, saying that he makes things easy.

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said it's amazing playing with point guard Lonzo Ball.DeRozan on Ball: "Hell of a player, talent, IQ. It's fun. He makes it easy. He has the greatest, most humbling demeanor towards him."(Via Bulls FB Live) Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said it's amazing playing with point guard Lonzo Ball.DeRozan on Ball: "Hell of a player, talent, IQ. It's fun. He makes it easy. He has the greatest, most humbling demeanor towards him."(Via Bulls FB Live)

The connection between Ball and DeRozan will be key to unlocking tougher defenses than Cleveland. Luckily for the Bulls, they have an elite facilitator and a premium scorer who will find a way to make it work.

