The Denver Nuggets suffered their fourth consecutive loss, falling to the Indiana Pacers 125-120 in a close contest on Sunday night. This defeat dropped their record to 47-32, and their losing streak comes at a critical time, with just two games separating the No. 3 to No. 8 spots in the Western Conference standings.

Nikola Jokic had another remarkable performance, posting 41 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists to carry the load in the absence of Jamal Murray. Christian Braun also contributed with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

The Nuggets held a 99-98 lead with 15 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Pacers went on a 15-5 run to take a 113-104 advantage. The Pacers, who were without Pascal Siakam, then fended off the Nuggets' late comeback attempts to secure the five-point win, with Myles Turner and Obi Toppin leading the Pacers with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

Here are three takeaways from the Nuggets' loss to the Pacers.

3 things we learned from Denver Nuggets' loss against Indiana Pacers

#1. The Nuggets miss Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray, who signed a significant extension in the offseason solidifying his role as the Nuggets’ No. 2 option, has been absent for the past five games, including the loss to the Pacers.

Without him, the Nuggets have struggled to replicate his contributions. Since February, Murray has averaged 23.8 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

#2. Nikola Jokic can’t do all the heavy lifting

Nikola Jokic delivered another dominant performance, and in the past three games, all losses, he has averaged 45.0 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 10.7 apg. This includes a 61-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist game in a double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Jokic continues to put up superstar numbers, he needs a reliable No. 2 option. Recently, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have stepped up, but none have been consistently outstanding.

#3. The Nuggets need to step up on defense

The Nuggets’ defense was lacking, with players missing rotations and struggling to stop the Pacers. Since losing Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Nuggets have been unable to replicate the strong defense that helped them win the championship in 2023, and it was evident tonight.

The Nuggets gave up 15 3-pointers on 44 attempts and allowed six Pacers players to score in double digits. Even with a 55-47 advantage in rebounding, they couldn't secure key defensive stops when it counted, and allowed the Pacers to shoot 59.6% on 2-point attempts.

The Nuggets’ road ahead will only get tougher as their next three games are against teams fighting for playoff positions — the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. Only the game against the Grizzlies will be at home.

