3 things we've learned from Golden State Warriors' 4-0 start to the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors are thriving right now. They started their regular season 4-0 and are sitting atop the Western Conference standings, a position nobody expected them to hold before the campaign began.

The last time the Warriors started 4-0 was in 2015-16, when they set the NBA record for the most wins in a season (73-9). They found chemistry early this season and are now firing on all cylinders.

First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith thinks if Klay Thompson comes back, the Warriors can win the title 👀 .@stephenasmith thinks if Klay Thompson comes back, the Warriors can win the title 👀 https://t.co/8zmwJCIXRb

Many analysts believe the Golden State Warriors will reach the Western Conference Finals if Klay Thompson comes back healthy. They are currently the fourth-highest favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship and if they keep up this pace, those odds will certainly improve.

The Warriors swept the three California teams in their first three games (LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings) before heading to Oklahoma City to defeat the Thunder.

They now begin their eight-game homestand with matches against the Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

The Bay Area faithful is already dreaming of a 12-0 start, with the worst case being 9-3. However, is it possible for the team to go 12-0?

Let's take a look at what we have learned from the Golden State Warriors' first four games so far.

#3 Golden State Warriors' ball movement is impeccable

Draymond Green and Nemanja Bjelica of the Golden State Warriors

If you want a masterclass in ball movement and unselfish basketball, watch a Golden State Warriors game. You will see playmaking everywhere you look on the court.

We always knew Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala could make plays. However, under Steve Kerr's system, even players like Otto Porter Jr. and Andrew Wiggins have developed their passing game.

Golden State Warriors players rarely look for their own shot and almost always make an extra pass to an open teammate. Role players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, Chris Chiozza and Gary Payton II have all bought into the system.

The Warriors are currently averaging 28.3 assists as a team on 41.5 made baskets.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “Everybody’s either a threat to shoot or is going to make the right play —move the ball. High IQ is huge.”Steph Curry says it means a lot to have teammates that pick up the slack when he’s struggling. 💯 “Everybody’s either a threat to shoot or is going to make the right play —move the ball. High IQ is huge.”Steph Curry says it means a lot to have teammates that pick up the slack when he’s struggling. 💯 https://t.co/fTa1hE9DM8

However, with player and ball movement come turnovers, which have been a big issue for the team. Fortunately, the players have shown that they can take care of the ball if they put their mind to it.

After turning the ball over 21 times against the LA Clippers, the Golden State Warriors had just six turnovers in their next game against the Sacramento Kings.

#2 The role players have stepped up

The Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA preseason [Source: USA Today]

During their previous two wins, the Golden State Warriors had close games, with the results being undecided even as they headed into the final quarter.

In similar close-game situations last season, the team would normally yell, "Curry save us." However, in their wins against the Sacramento Kings and the OKC Thunder, Stephen Curry went scoreless in the fourth quarter. That's right. The Warriors were in a tight game down the stretch, and the greatest shooter in NBA history didn't score on both nights.

And yet, the Golden State Warriors still won both games. Curry didn't go scoreless because he wasn't making shots. He went scoreless because he didn't need to attempt that many shots to begin with.

The other players around him played perfectly. Curry went 0-1 and 0-4 in the fourth quarter against the Kings and the Thunder, respectively. However, he was still positive in box +/- on both occasions. That is because he draws defenders like a magnet, and it opens up looks for his teammates.

Turnovers were one of the biggest issues with the team last season. However, in the fourth quarter of their previous two games, the Golden State Warriors turned the ball over just four times combined.

The role players aren't just stepping up down the stretch but also in between games. The coach no longer has to worry that the second unit will lose the lead or increase their deficit whenever Curry takes a breather.

#1 Stephen Curry is in MVP mode

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the home opener

The "Stephen Curry for MVP" chatter has already begun, and why wouldn't it? The 33-year-old guard is shooting lights out once again. However, this time, his team is 4-0.

The Golden State Warriors superstar will always have performances that stand out. He started the season with a 21-point triple-double on opening night with 10 rebounds and as many assists.

Curry then followed it up with a 45-point outburst against the LA Clippers, during which he shot 64% from the field and 61% from downtown on 8 made threes. He started the game shooting 10-10 with 25 points in the first quarter itself.

NBA @NBA

🔥 25 1Q points on 9-9 shooting

🔥 45 in the game

So @StephenCurry30 had a night...💎 Named to #NBA75 before tip🔥 25 1Q points on 9-9 shooting🔥 45 in the game🔥 Go-ahead triple to lift @warriors

🔥 25 1Q points on 9-9 shooting

🔥 45 in the game

🔥 Go-ahead triple to lift @warriors https://t.co/98JFwH9lsA

Curry is currently averaging 29 points, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game, along with a career-high 8.3 rebounds. He had double-digit boards in his first two games. Moreover, his assists and steals numbers are right around his career average.

ESPN's Tim Legler is convinced that Stephen Curry will win his third career MVP this season. On the ESPN show, Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Legler made a case for Curry's MVP award, saying:

"It's a wrap. Steph Curry's going to be MVP... Just write it down right now, Steph Curry's going to be MVP of the league... He's gonna average around 30, they're gonna be in the top four in the Western Conference... That spells MVP to me."

If Curry fills his stat sheet this season and the Warriors finish as one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference, it is hard to argue against his MVP case.

Moreover, Curry is expected to break Ray Allen's all-time three-point record soon. The league and the basketball community are going to shower him with a lot of love when it happens.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

