3 things we learned about Karl-Anthony Towns after 2023 preseason debut

The last time NBA fans saw Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was during a five-game, first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 playoffs.

Thursday, KAT had 20 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes as Minnesota opened its preseason with a 111-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's a look at the three things we learned about Karl-Anthony Towns after the 2023 opener against the Mavericks.

#3, Much-improved defense

During the previous regular season, Towns had a 109.2 defensive rating as he continued to improve at that end. Despite being known as an offensive-minded center, the Timberwolves star has continued to make strides defensively.

That looked to be the case in his 2023 preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks. His lateral quickness has improved along with his help defense alongside Rudy Gobert in the interior. Besides his scoring display, he also had two blocks.

#2, Emphasis on aggressive offense

Towns has always been a good offensive player at the center position. Alongside NBA centers Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns belongs with the elite big men in the league.

During the preseason game, Towns showcased great emphasis on being aggressive in scoring. Besides his perimeter shooting, he took advantage of Dallas' lackluster interior defense to score effortlessly under the basket.

He finished with 20 points (8-for-16 shooting, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range) and four rebounds.

#1, Improved chemistry with Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert had a 14-13 record with Karl-Anthony Towns last season as the two struggled to contribute consistent wins for the team.

Initially, the acquisition of Gobert was envisioned to complement Towns' playing style along with bolstering their frontcourt defense. Their defensive rating last season ranked 10th across the league at 113.1. However, their offense struggled as it ranked 25th at 113.1.

However, the big men tandem saw some improvements in the Timberwolves' 2023 preseason opener. Not only did the team outscore Dallas 66-49 in the first half, but the team was able to do it without its star player, Anthony Edwards.

Towns and Gobert combined for 29 points (11-for-22 shooting), 12 rebounds and five blocks.