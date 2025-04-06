The LA Clippers are on fire, winning four consecutive games, including two straight victories over the Dallas Mavericks. Both victories were commanding, with a 23-point win on Friday and a dominant 135-104 win on Saturday, pushing their record to 46-32, good for the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.

The Clippers are now tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, both at 46-32, and they're riding a wave of momentum that could see them finish the season strong and possibly clinch an automatic playoff berth.

Their back-to-back victories over the Mavericks have provided a glimpse of what the Clippers are capable of as they head into the postseason.

Here are three key takeaways from the LA Clippers’ blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks:

3 things we learned from LA Clippers' blowout win over Dallas Mavericks

#1. The Clippers are all business

The Clippers have now won four straight games and 14 of their last 17. Their only losses during that stretch came to the New Orleans Pelicans and the league-leading OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite the setback against the Pelicans, they've consistently beaten teams they should, including postseason-bound opponents like the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks (twice) and Memphis Grizzlies.

With a veteran-laden roster led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are treating the final stretch of the regular season seriously, positioning themselves to climb further up the standings.

#2. The Clippers have a legitimate Big 3

After the departure of Paul George, there were concerns about the Clippers’ star power, especially given Leonard’s injury history. However, with James Harden and Ivica Zubac stepping up, and Leonard making an impactful return, the Clippers have found their rhythm.

Saturday’s game was a perfect example. The star trio of Harden, Leonard and Zubac was exceptional, with Harden and Leonard each putting up 29 points. Harden also contributed 14 assists and seven rebounds, while Zubac added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Over the last 17 games, Harden has averaged 25.5 points, 8.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds; Leonard has put up 25.1 ppg and 6.8 rpgl; and Zubac has averaged 19.2 ppg and 12.5 rpg.

#3. The Clippers will breeze through the play-in tournament

If the Clippers end up in the play-in tournament, they should have no trouble advancing.

They’ve won three out of four games against the Dallas Mavericks and won all regular-season matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

The only team they struggled against in the play-in picture was the Phoenix Suns, losing all four games to them. However, with the Suns facing a difficult climb to even make the play-in, the Clippers can feel confident about securing a playoff spot in the current standings.

