3 things Memphis Grizzlies need to do to make it to the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season

The bottom of the Western Conference in the NBA is competitive as ever, and things will have to go just right if the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to return to the playoffs in 2022. There could be 12 teams in the West striving to make the postseason, and with just eight available slots, some teams are bound to be disappointed.

The Golden State Warriors are expected to take a jump with the return of Klay Thompson. San Antonio can never be counted out with Gregg Popovich as head coach. The Kings and Timberwolves are hoping to get their franchises headed in the right direction.

With one of the youngest rosters in the league, the Memphis Grizzlies still have plenty to prove and questions that need to be answered. There are a few key factors in their success this upcoming season.

#3 Memphis Grizzlies must ensure that Jaren Jackson Jr. remains healthy

Jaren Jackson Jr against the Detroit Pistons

Jaren Jackson Jr. played just 11 games last season after returning from a torn meniscus. In his first two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, he never surpassed 60 total games played.

Outside of Ja Morant, Jackson probably possesses the highest ceiling on this roster and is a clear focal point who has been underwhelming so far. The apparent standout skill for Jackson at the moment is his high-level three-point shooting at 6'11". Given the lack of spacing on this Memphis Grizzlies roster, his shooting ability has become all the more crucial.

A healthy Jackson will help optimize Morant's elite driving ability after the departure of Jonas Valanciunas. Additionally, Jackson came into the NBA with high expectations on the defensive end of the floor that he has not lived up to.

It's difficult to make progress when you're not on the floor, and Jackson is a key factor to the Memphis Grizzlies' success this upcoming season and in the future. Notable improvements in his rim protection, perimeter containment, and rebounding would do wonders for the team's present and future.

Defining his position, whether it be a power forward or center, is something that head coach Taylor Jenkins could be focused on. Again, something that is only possible to figure out if Jackson remains healthy. The Memphis Grizzlies cannot reach their ceiling with him sidelined.

