3 things Milwaukee Bucks need to do to bounce back against Brooklyn Nets | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks were thoroughly outplayed by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, as the match ended in an embarrassing scoreline of 86-125.

Kevin Durant showed no mercy on the Milwaukee Bucks defense as he ended the game with 32 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top scorer for the Bucks, registering 18 points and 11 rebounds on the night.

NBA 2021 Playoffs: 3 ways the Milwaukee Bucks can make a comeback against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semi-finals

Since sweeping the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks have been given a harsh reality check by the Brooklyn Nets. Steve Nash's team has pulverized Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. on both ends of the floor. If Mike Budenholzer doesn't make some key adjustments in Game 3, the series could virtually be over.

On that note, here are three things that the Milwaukee Bucks need to do to bounce back against the Brooklyn Nets:

#3 - Stop deploying zone defense

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will have to scrap the zone defense plan

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer made the ill-fated decision to deploy a zone defense in Game 2, which the Brooklyn Nets tore to shreds.

Not only are the Brooklyn Nets one of the most efficient offenses of all time, but they also have dead-eye shooters like Kevin Durant and Joe Harris. The two players have the ability to consistently make shots from the deep.

#Bucks didn't play any zone in Game 1. But for some reason, Budenholzer decided to go zone down the stretch there and dare KD to shoot over it. Or dare Kyrie to find Bruce Brown in the middle of it. Or dare...well, you get the picture. #Nets up 65-41 at the half. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) June 8, 2021

If the Milwaukee Bucks are to pull one back, Budenholzer will have to scrap the zone defense plan and use man-to-man coverage.

#2 - The Milwaukee Bucks will have to dominate on the boards

The Milwaukee Bucks have a great rebounding core in Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis

In Game 1, the Milwaukee Bucks won the rebounding battle 65-52. However, in the second match of the series, they won it by just 2 rebounds (50-48).

The Bucks are arguably the best rebounding team in the league (2nd in rebounds per game in the regular season). They will have to dominate the boards by a considerable margin if they are to stand a chance of winning this series.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a great rebounding core in Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. The trio will have to show active hands on the glass in Game 3 to help their team make a comeback in the series.

#3 - Khris Middleton will have to step up

The Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton will have to improve his performance in the ongoing series against the Brooklyn Nets

Khris Middleton has had a torrid time against the Brooklyn Nets so far, ending Games 1 and 2 with 13 and 17 points, respectively.

Middleton's efficiency has suffered, as he shot 26% from the field in Game 1 and 35% in Game 2. His playmaking has also been ineffective so far, as he has only managed a total of five assists in the series.

Getting Khris Middleton going would be huge. #obvioustweets — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 8, 2021

Middleton is a part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 'Big 3'. While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday haven't been able to exert their influence on the series either, it's Middleton who needs to improve the most.

