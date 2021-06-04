When will Damian Lillard be a free agent? We take a look at the Portland Trail Blazers star's contract details

Damian Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers were knocked out of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, who inflicted a 4-2 series loss on Terry Stotts' men.

Lillard was brilliant throughout the series, leading all scorers with 34 points per game, including a superhuman effort in Game 5, in which he broke several records en route to his 55 points on 17-24 shooting from the field.

Scrutinizing Damian Lillard's contract situation with the Portland Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six

Portland Trail Blazers' talisman Damian Lillard is under contract until the 2024-2025 season. Lillard signed a 4-year, $176 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025.

Damian Lillard was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. The Trail Blazers received that first-round pick from the Brooklyn Nets along with Mehmet Okur and Shawne Williams during the 2011-12 season. Lillard was an immediate success in the league as he won the NBA Rookie of the Year honors, while breaking the record for all-time NBA rookie record for 3-pointers in a season (185).

He signed his first extension in 2015, earning $139 million over the course of five years. He is currently on that contract, and the extension that he signed in 2019 will kick in during the upcoming NBA campaign.

Damian Lillard is one of the few modern players who have played their entire career in a single franchise since being drafted. Lillard has expressed his wish to end his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers, but repeated failures in the postseason might lead to a change in plans.

Damian Lillard's best playoff finish came during the 2019-20 season, when the Portland Trail Blazers made a trip to the Western Conference finals, where they succumbed to a series loss against a stacked Golden State Warriors side. Lillard is 30 and an NBA MVP caliber player. With the latest first round exit, he will certainly be pondering his future with the Portland Trail Blazers.

