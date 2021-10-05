3 things the New York Knicks must do to get the best out of Kemba Walker in the 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks signed Kemba Walker on a two-year $17 million steal of a contract. This is just two years after the Boston Celtics signed Walker to a four-year $140 million contract. Injuries have played a significant factor in Walker being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, then being cut by the Thunder, allowing him to sign with the Knicks.

Much was expected from Walker while he was playing in Boston. He came in to replace Kyrie Irving and has been an All-Star for three straight seasons. Walker did not play badly for the Celtics, averaging 19.9 points per game. However, in the past two seasons, he has only played 99 games and shot 42% from the field.

The Celtics were paying Walker to have a massive role in the team, and it just never worked out. Now that he is with the Knicks, these are three ways his new team can maximize his output for the team's betterment.

#1 Don’t overwork Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker on the Celtics last season

Last season, the Knicks offense ranked on the lower side of the NBA, averaging only 107 points per game, to make them the fourth lowest-scoring team. The Knicks tried to address the issue this offseason with the signings of both Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Both players have been the number one scoring option for teams in the past, which should improve the Knicks' offense this season.

However, this does not mean that the Knicks should run Walker into the ground by making him the number one option on offense. Walker might no longer be capable of returning to his dominant one-man show that he was for the Hornets. Using Walker as a decoy and someone who can create for others on offense could help him play in more games.

The Knicks also have quality backups who could give Walker more rest throughout the season. Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley played crucial roles for the Knicks last season and should continue to do so. Even though head coach Tom Thibodeau is known for running players into the ground, let’s hope that he makes an exception for Walker. The team has the backups to do so and could help the team in the long run.

Walker can also take a back seat on some offensive possessions. Julius Randle came into his own last season with RJ Barrett, who carried the Knicks' offense through the season. Randle can be a primary playmaker and scorer, but the issue is that he couldn’t do that every night. The Atlanta Hawks defense stifled Randle in the playoffs, leading to a Knicks playoff series loss. Walker would open the floor up to Randle without the ball in his hands.

