3 unlikely NBA stars who recorded 50-point games

Corey Brewer is among the most surprising players to have dropped 50 points in an NBA game

Scoring 50 points in an NBA game is widely viewed as a major achievement. Some of the game's greats including Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Russell Westbrook are widely associated with performances where they hit 50 points and thanks to the league's increased tempo, the likes of James Harden and Devin Booker are now reaching the tally with ease.

However, for most players, reaching 50 points remains an incredible achievement. Most 50-point games have been recorded by the league's biggest stars, although every so often a lesser player comes along with a huge game to stun the league.

With that in mind, here are three individuals who recorded some of the most unlikely 50-point performances in NBA history:

#3 Mo Williams

Mo Williams dropped 52 points on the Indiana Pacers

Mo Williams entered the NBA back in 2003 as part of the famous draft class that contained LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Williams was a late second-round pick, spending the majority of his career bouncing around teams. However, during his 13th season in the NBA, Williams enjoyed a game that even LeBron himself would have been proud of.

During the Timberwolves' mid-season match up with the Pacers, Williams shot 19 of 33 from the field, while knocking down 6 of 11 from downtown. Williams finished shooting 58 percent, and he also missed just one of his nine attempts from the charity stripe.

More impressive was the fact that Williams had just 15 points at half-time, as he poured in an incredible 21 points during the fourth quarter alone. The then 32-year-old's display also ensured that Minnesota ended their 15-game losing streak, sealing one of the most memorable individual performances in franchise history.

