3 Veteran free agents the LA Lakers should target in the 2021 NBA Offseason

After a disappointing first-round exit in their quest to defend the NBA crown, the LA Lakers are expected to be extremely active in this summer's offseason. Although they have a serious salary cap burden in the way, the organization boasts plenty of tradeable assets and can renounce its own free agents to make space.

Being one of the biggest markets in the league comes with its perks. Rumors have suggested DeMar DeRozan could take a pay-cut to join the Lakers. Meanwhile, they could pick up veterans on a minimum contract, as the Brooklyn Nets did this season, who are hoping to chase a title.

The article will run down five free agents who could take a veteran minimum contract to join the ring-hunting LA Lakers side.

Three veterans who can help the LA Lakers win an 18th championship

In a recent interview with the Laker Central podcast, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer stated that the organization will attract a 'ton' of free agents this summer. But only if they can get some deals over the line first, including an increasingly likely trade for Buddy Hield. It may also require landing somebody that can take the ball-handling burden from LeBron James, such as Kyle Lowry or Russell Westbrook.

The Spurs have declined, and the Lakers will now look towards other All-Star caliber guards, such as Westbrook, Lowry, and Walker. https://t.co/iUI1zzRH04 — NBA Central (@ThNBACentral) July 29, 2021

To do so, they may have to part ways with the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose names have all been mentioned in trade rumors. Should the LA Lakers lose some of their roster depth, they can bring in players on a veteran minimum contract that is not affected by their salary cap limitations.

#3 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard could make a reunion with LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Would the LA Lakers be against running it back with Dwight Howard? Definitely not. The veteran center was influential in their run to the 2020 NBA championship off the bench and continued his efficiency this season with the Philadephia 76ers.

In fact, per 36 minutes, he was more effective with the Sixers than in his time in L.A. The 35-year-old averaged seven points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game this year and showed his durability, playing in 69 contests for the second consecutive campaign.

Y'all remember when @DwightHoward hit a logo three to finish the NBA Finals? pic.twitter.com/IhpI2wtWId — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 14, 2020

The LA Lakers had their issues in center spot this year. Marc Gasol relieved LeBron James of some of his ball-handling duties but could not be said to have been dominant.

Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell was all but ignored in the postseason and has a player option this summer that he could opt out of or the Lakers could use him as a trade piece. Then there is Andre Drummond, who is set to become a free agent and could be seen as expendable by the franchise due to his up-and-down performances since joining midseason.

Howard would be of extreme value to the LA Lakers as a backup center, either to Gasol or to Drummond, if he stays. He has championship experience and has played with their core roster

