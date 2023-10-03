3 ways Chicago Bulls can increase chances of winning 2024 NBA title

The Chicago Bulls are now part of a stacked Eastern Conference, making their championship aspirations harder than they already were. With the Milwaukee Bucks swinging for Damian Lillard and the Boston Celtics adding Jrue Holiday, the East now has two teams that are legitimate title contenders. Add the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the New York Knicks to the mix, the Windy City franchise will have to wade through a gale to come out to on top.

The Bulls will need to make sure they are a competitive unit with a vision this season. The onus isn't just on their top trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic, but also on the supporting cast that comprises Coby White, Jevon Carter, Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso, and Torrey Craig.

The last season saw the side end with a 40-42 record and fail to make the playoffs. Despite DeRozan and LaVine's names getting generated in the trade market rumors, Chicago quashed all speculations and decided to run it back with their 'Big 3', possibly for the last time.

The Bulls have their issues to address, and not just on the floor. Ahead of the start of the new season, here are some of the ways the six-time NBA champions can get back to their glory days.

3 ways the Chicago Bulls can win the 2024 NBA Championship

#3 The Chicago Bulls need to fix their long-standing issues on the hardwood

For a team that once had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, and Jimmy Butler, the Chicago Bulls have struggled with shooting issues in the last couple of seasons.

Their lack of depth in the 3-and-D department makes for a massive chink in their armor. While DeMar DeRozan has been vocal about taking more shots from the three-point range, he will also need some support with more perimeter shooters. This time around, the Bulls need to better their 27.5% three-point percentage if they intend to stand a chance of making the playoffs.

The team must also look to push the pace and dictate terms early on. The seconds-ahead move also gives them the opportunity to let it fly from beyond the arc. Add better passing and minimize turnovers to the list, the Bulls have a checklist of issues they need to iron out.

#2 Build better chemistry between players

Disagreements and the odd kerfuffles between players are fairly common in the NBA, but with the way the Chicago Bulls are shaped, the internal relationship between the players needs to be more dynamic.

There were reports of a locker room blowup last December that dented their already wobbly campaign. With both LaVine and DeRozan having multiple one-on-one meetings, and the team personnel getting the team together to work things out, the Bulls were in freefall, and that could have played a part in the team's performances. The new season marks a fresh start for the Bulls to be a more cohesive unit on and off the floor.

#1 The Chicago Bulls must be ready to blow up the roster if need be ahead of the trade deadline

Blockbuster trades aren't a novelty during the trade window. Last season, it was Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant who changed the balance of power in the West by moving to the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns respectively. This season, the Bulls must be ready to pull the trigger on trade moves that can guarantee them a title.

Earlier, DeRozan and LaVine were both linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the deals didn't materialize. While the Lakers managed to make some smart acquisitions that saw them go from a dismal 0-5 start to all the way to the Western Conference Finals, the Bulls were left scrambling in the play-in, going down to the Miami Heat and bowing out of the competition.

Bold moves must be on the list of things the Chicago Bulls need to do if they intend to make a deeper run this season.