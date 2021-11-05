3 ways Chris Finch has got the Minnesota Timberwolves playing like a playoff team

The appointment of Chris Finch angled to stabilize the Minnesota Timberwolves as they were experiencing a period of uncertainty. The Western Conference franchise has only made it to the playoffs twice in the past twenty years and was going through an elongated period of issues, on and off the field.

This culminated in the sacking of former coach Ryan Saunders and the appointment of Chris Finch by the then president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. Rosas was subsequently fired from the franchise and replaced by Sachin Gupta.

For most of last season, Chris Finch’s appointment appeared to do the job. Several Timberwolves players showed impressive improvement in their game under his management. The team showed verve in the final part of the season to finish their final 16 games with a 9-7 record.

Here's how Chris Finch has had the Timberwolves playing like a future playoff team.

The Timberwolves have opened their season with a 3-4 record, standing in 10th position in the Western Conference. The team is looking promising but failing to entirely hit the strides they would have hoped for. Despite some shortcomings, the difference between Chris Finch’s new energetic side and last season’s lethargic showings has been quite obvious.

Jaden McDaniels and jarred Vanderbilt — the other two starters — combined for 24 rebounds.



Chris Finch is bringing sexy all the way back to Minneapolis. D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards , and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 79 points.Jaden McDaniels and jarred Vanderbilt — the other two starters — combined for 24 rebounds.Chris Finch is bringing sexy all the way back to Minneapolis. D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 79 points.Jaden McDaniels and jarred Vanderbilt — the other two starters — combined for 24 rebounds.Chris Finch is bringing sexy all the way back to Minneapolis.

Let's take a look at some of the improvements Chris Finch has made to the Timberwolves style.

#3 Tight defensive structure

Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Despite the Timberwolves' post-Chris Finch form, last season was generally considered to be a bad one in many areas. The defense was one of those areas.

The Timberwolves ranked 28th for defensive rating in the league, allowing 114.5 points per 100 possessions. However, Chris Finch’s offseason addition of Taurean Prince and Patrick Beverly seems to have provided the Wolves with the necessary defensive balance needed to achieve their goals.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Chris Finch on the Timberwolves defense that ranks 3rd in the NBA:



"Maybe we can start sprinkling in some other adjustments, other coverages... We've done a little bit of it. But we've kind of just reared back, keep throwing the fastball because that's been working for us." Chris Finch on the Timberwolves defense that ranks 3rd in the NBA:"Maybe we can start sprinkling in some other adjustments, other coverages... We've done a little bit of it. But we've kind of just reared back, keep throwing the fastball because that's been working for us."

After six games in the current season, Wolves rank third for defensive ratings. Their sheer tenacity and energy as a result of their sheer youth is a trademark of Chris Finch’s compact defensive structure.

#2 Three-point shooting emphasis

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves calls a play during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have recorded an average number of three-pointers across many seasons in recent times. However, the arrival of Chris Finch and his work with players like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, have made the Timberwolves a better team from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves showed signs of being a threat from range last season as they ranked seventh on three-point attempts (37.6) and placed 13th on three-points made per game (13.1).

Marking the beginning of a culture that has transcended into the current season, the Timberwolves have taken a step up. They rank first in the early weeks of the league on three-point attempts per game (43.8) and seventh on successful three-points (3.8). The likes of D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley are also weapons in Chris Finch’s arsenal, that should help the Timberwolves in their quest to challenge this season.

#1 Rotation game

Josh Okogie #20 and Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Target Center on October 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If the opening games are any indication of Chris Finch's plans, then this season should be an all-hands-on-deck season for the Timberwolves. The former Toronto Raptors assistant coach expanded the Timberwolves roster during the offseason with key signings.

Finch, for his part, has shown his excellent man-management skills, making use of a wide range of the team’s roster in the early weeks of the new season. Josh Okogie is one of the key fringe players allowed to shine in Chris Finch's rotational system. The use of this system is sure to increase accountability while encouraging rejuvenation on the roster as the season goes on. This is something we often see with many playoff teams.

