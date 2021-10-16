3 ways in which Denver Nuggets can run their offense in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets' 2021-22 NBA season will be a bit complicated for Michael Malone due to the absence of Jamal Murray. Murray suffered a torn ACL in April, and the Nuggets subsequently lost to the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns in the second round of the postseason.

Murray's absence will be felt, but the continued presence of 2020-21 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will help. As one of the best offensive hubs in the entire NBA, if not the best, most of Denver's actions in the halfcourt run through the Serbian big man.

Along with Jokic, Aaron Gordon is a capable ball-handler who will lineup alongside him in the frontcourt. Michael Porter Jr. has displayed an improved ability to create for himself but is elite when functioning with just a few dribbles and complimenting Jokic.

The perimeter creation for the Denver Nuggets is limited, but their MVP hub is a genius passing center, so expect most of their offense to be from the inside out.

Three sets the Denver Nuggets could succeed with in the 2021-22 NBA season

#3 - Elbow Dribble Hand-Offs

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets

The predicted starting lineup for the Denver Nuggets on opening night surely includes Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and Will Barton. The final spot, usually filled by Murray, could be given to any of PJ Dozier, Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, or Monte Morris. In my eyes, Morris seems to be the most likely candidate.

The aforementioned lack of perimeter creation makes dribble hand-offs optimal for the Denver Nuggets. Morris can stand atop the perimeter, while Gordon and Jokic are at the elbows, and Porter and Barton on opposite extended wings or corners.

Barton would come across the paint first, using both elbow screens and flaring out to the three-point line and overloading that side of the floor. Morris feeds Jokic, who is now looking at a fairly open side that Morris heads towards with the possibility of a handoff.

Porter would then come from the weakside corner, past a diving Gordon, leading to an eventual dribble handoff with the two most potent offensive weapons the Denver Nuggets have in Porter and Jokic.

Jokic is given the opportunity to survey the floor and take his pick from a variety of movements and cuts or even spin and attack the rim himself. Gifting that sort of playmaking opportunity to the best passing big man of all-time seems like a good formula for the Denver Nuggets.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra