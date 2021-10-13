3 ways in which the Golden State Warriors can run their offense in the 2021-22 NBA season

There's no denying how dangerous the Golden State Warriors offense can be at full force. This team thrives when it comes to movement and creating "chaos" for opposing defenses. While the Warriors will anxiously wait for the return of sharpshooting star Klay Thompson, there's still plenty of offensive firepower on the roster.

All of the attention will be on superstar guard Stephen Curry. One of the most dangerous players in the NBA, Curry gives opponents nightmares with his ability to move without the basketball.

This Golden State team is at its best when the outside shot is falling. The Warriors understand the importance of spacing and ball movement. The realization is ball movement can create efficient looks. Even with Klay Thompson expected to miss the early portion of the regular season, there are still plenty of weapons the Warriors can put around Curry.

Steve Kerr will continue to emphasize movement for the Golden State Warriors

Expect more of the usual when it comes to the offense that head coach Steve Kerr will try to put on the floor on a nightly basis. That usually means a ton of movement and a ton of chaos for opposing defenses to deal with. Several players will help out with putting teammates in position to succeed. That includes the likes of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 ways the Warriors will look to attack on the offensive side of the ball.

#3 Moving without the ball

The Warriors will be patiently waiting for the return of Klay Thompson

There's no team that's as dangerous as the Golden State Warriors when it comes to movement away from the ball. They understand that this team can create headaches for defenses with their cutting and relocating.

Cutting doesn't just help out one player, it can create a tiddle wave effect that leads to the defense reacting slowly and causing lapses in defensive coverages. The Warriors have several playmaking threats that combine well with some slashers, like Andrew Wiggins.

