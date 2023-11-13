3 ways James Harden can revitalize Clippers' title chances

The James Harden saga with the Philadelphia 76ers is finally over and the bearded superstar is now playing for the LA Clippers. His arrival in LA allowed him to reunite with his former teammate Russell Westbrook while seeing the first-time union between Harden and the Clippers duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers currently have four MVP-caliber players on their squad. However, looking at their track record, it could go either way. Many have criticized the four stars for failing to win the big one throughout their careers. But that could all change now that James Harden is going to religiously play on the hardwood again.

With that said, let's take a look at three reasons Harden could help boost the LA Clippers' chances of winning the NBA title this season.

Reasons why James Harden could help the Clippers win the championship this season

1) More Scoring Options

Los Angeles Clippers v New York Knicks

Despite James Harden's poor track record of moving from one team to another practically every season, we can't deny that the former MVP is still as talented as he used to be. There are moments when Harden commits a human error, but on nights when he's feeling like his older self, "The Beard" will score a barrage of baskets which makes him almost impossible to shut down.

Before Harden's arrival, the LA Clippers had two of the most lethal scorers in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Unfortunately, despite their deadly tandem, they haven't been able to hold down the fort due to lingering injury issues. Having said that, with Harden and Russell Westbrook around to fill in as the other set of stars in case the original duo goes out of action, the Clippers should be in good hands.

2) Playmaking

Harden passing the ball

When you hear the name James Harden, you'd probably automatically associate his name with huge scoring numbers. But what makes Harden a special player is his ability to facilitate plays. While Harden is known to be a score-first guy, he also has a knack for setting up his teammates effectively. This now gives the Clippers more options.

Westbrook is supposedly the team's primary ball handler when he's on the court. But with Harden now added to the mix, Russ can also find his spot and wait for his buddy to drop him the ball any time. As for George and Leonard, they now have an additional option in "The Beard".

3) Team Depth

Team Depth

At this point, the LA Clippers should already be considered a super team. They now have four All-Star-caliber players on their squad. In fact, all four are known to efficiently score the ball which means the Clippers should be one of the top offensive teams in the NBA today. Luckily, LA doesn't lack in defense, meaning their stars can go crazy on offense as they please.