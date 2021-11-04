3 ways in which James Wiseman's return can help the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman is about to have his most important NBA season yet as he makes his way back from a long layoff.

Wiseman had a mixed rookie season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on 51.9% shooting from the field. However, his campaign was hampered by injury issues.

He suffered a wrist injury and a subsequent right meniscus tear in April 2021. The injury has kept him sidelined since then.

Golden State Warriors @warriors James Wiseman, who underwent surgery on April 15 to repair a right meniscal tear, has been cleared to participate in full team practices.



A timetable for his return to game action has not been determined.

The 20-year-old, who is the 2020 NBA Draft's second overall pick, is no stranger to adversity, having been fined and suspended in his collegiate days for eligibility issues.

James Wiseman has now been cleared to participate in full team practices. He will soon be able to realize his full potential, which was on display on many game nights last season.

How James Wiseman can improve the Golden State Warriors upon his return

#3 He is the only true center

James Wiseman is the definition of a modern-day center. He is capable of driving the offense, running the floor and providing defensive stability.

As some of his performances showed last season, Wiseman has all the qualities needed to become one of the most versatile centers in the league over the next decade. Although he is still considered raw talent, the Warriors are bound to benefit from his imminent return.

The Golden State Warriors are blessed with one of the best rosters in the league, featuring multiple superstars and an equally good supporting cast. However, one area where they continue to remain light is the center position.

James Wiseman, Nemanja Bjelica and Kevon Looney make up the centers on the franchise's roster. However, Wiseman remains the only pure center in the team.

Wiseman's athleticism, height and youth should provide good defensive cover and much-needed energy at the center position. Steve Kerr will hope that the young player will be able to replicate the form he showed while playing for Memphis in college.

#2 Rebounding

James Wiseman’s physicality has been a major theme of his game since his college days. His lanky 7-feet build and his 9-feet 6-inches standing reach benefitted him immensely before he joined the league. He posted impressive stats in his single season with Memphis.

Whilst in Memphis, Wiseman established himself as a top rim player, averaging 11 rebounds per game. The center carried over his skillset to the NBA in his rookie season.

Wiseman’s efficiency around the rim is easily the biggest strength of his game. His 6 rebounds per game last season is something the Golden State Warriors have sorely missed.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Kerr says James Wiseman's continued development is "probably our best hope to become a better rebounding team." Kerr says James Wiseman's continued development is "probably our best hope to become a better rebounding team."

The Warriors might be one of the best teams on both sides of the court, but they ranked in the bottom 10 in the NBA for rebounds last season (3,098). They will definitely improve in that department when Wiseman returns.

#1 Roster depth

The Golden State Warriors have a history of injury problems and a lack of depth during important moments. Many still believe that they would have achieved three-peat championship success if they had an adequate support system in 2019.

The Warriors have started the 2021-22 season brilliantly, boasting a 5-1 record. Stephen Curry, who often shouldered the team’s offensive responsibilities during the injury crisis last season, has not been performing at his shooting best.

However, as the season progresses and the games get tougher, James Wiseman’s presence and readiness to prove himself should help alleviate any injury issues that may arise. This will provide the Warriors with much-needed backup firepower, especially in the postseason.

