3 ways in which Jonathan Kuminga can be used effectively by the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors signed Jonathan Kuminga this offseason as they prepared for the 2021-22 NBA season. After having a roster the previous year that featured a number of young players, the Warriors knew they had to add some veterans to the mix. It's never a terrible thing to have too many youthful talents on the roster, but sometimes those players can use the guidance of veterans. That's just what GM Bob Myers did as Golden State went out and added the likes of Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter, Avery Bradley and Nemanja Bjelica to name a few.

But what if adding another young talent was something that could be the best move the Golden State Warriors have made the entire offseason? What if that young piece could all of a sudden have an underrated impact on the success of the entire season? Is it possible that an 18-year-old could be a dangerous asset in the rotation for a potential playoff team? The answer is yes, and let's take a couple of reasons why it can happen.

Why Jonathan Kuminga can make an impact as a Rookie

There's a chance Jonathan Kuminga could carve out an early role with the Warriors rotation

It's rare for a team with playoff aspirations to look to a 18-year-old to make an impact right away. The Golden State Warriors aren't likely to expect much right away from this year's seventh overall selection in Jonathan Kuminga. It's not downplaying how enticing of a talent Kuminga is, but the Warriors will find themselves in a position in which they don't need to force the rookie into the fire right away. Although many were quick to point out how "raw" Kuminga was as a prospect, it's important to remember that there are still aspects to his game that can make a serious impact for this Warriors team. Let's take a look at how the Golden State rookie could potentially help this team out during the 2021-22 season.

#3 Playing to his Strengths

Although Kuminga won't turn 19-years-old until December of this year, you wouldn't think so by looking at him. Listed at 6'8" and weighing over 210 pounds, Kuminga has the strength and build of a physical wing who has already been in the NBA for seven years. Kuminga knows he can overpower defenders and showcased his ability to do damage when attacking the basket with his play during Summer League.

If the Warriors can surround Kuminga with some offensive weapons any time he is on the floor, it would create driving lanes for Kuminga to do some damage. He's a gifted athlete who knows how to use his quickness to make defenders bite. For a team that loves to space the floor with shooters, Kuminga could be in a great position to make some plays off the bounce.

