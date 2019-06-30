3 ways Los Angeles Lakers can bolster their roster going into the 2019-20 season

Lakers find themselves at the center of the basketball universe once again.

The signing of Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron in Hollywood seems to have temporarily put a hold on the Lakers' nosebleed. Things were falling apart in quick concession, to the point where rumours of LeBron fleeing LA were in circulation. But the situation has been stabilised to a large extent for now, as the front office looks to sign a third star to add to the mix.

The harder section of General Manager Rob Pelinka's offseason might just be getting started. The need to fill the remaining roster spots around the two superstars with limited resources at hand is a task that needs to be pulled through with surgical precision as part of the finishing touches before the regular season tips off.

Davis waiving his $4 million trade bonus in order to clear some room for the Lakers to sign another max contract free agent goes to show the commitment of the franchise and stars combined.

Let's take a look at three possible ways this team can make the final leap.

#3 One or more of LeBron's former teammates should don purple-n-gold

LeBron loves to carry his teammates through the thick and thin.

In the backdrop of how he handled the depleted Cavs roster last season, there's no denying the fact that LeBron might pull a few strings this year, now that he's at a position of authority in LA.

Recent rumblings have suggested a possible reunion with JR Smith, fueled by news that the Cavaliers have delayed the guarantee date on his contract for the upcoming season just so they could buy more time to look up a trade for him. This gives them two weeks to chalk up trade and allow JR to have his full salary, or eventually waive him for good.

Could LeBron and J.R. Smith reunite in Los Angeles? @ChrisBHaynes says don't rule it out 😬 pic.twitter.com/skjhcGUrzc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 25, 2019

Some isolated reports also present Kyle Korver as a potential candidate when the front office might be looking to stuff the roster around James and AD. The possibility that it can be some other unexpected former sidekick can never be struck out, now that it has become fairly easy to sign a veteran minimum contract with Davis in town.

