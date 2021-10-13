3 ways in which the Los Angeles Lakers can run their offense in the 2021-22 NBA season

With the start of the 2021-22 NBA season just a week away, the Los Angeles Lakers are welcoming in a number of new faces. After a busy offseason, head coach Frank Vogel and the Lakers staff are going to need to get creative when it comes to getting all of the pieces to come together. The Lakers went out and added a number of intriguing players to the roster. Russell Westbrook is a big addition and should bring in some added tempo for the Lakers offense. The front office also brought in a number of floor spacers, including Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn.

While the Lakers have a roster that features a number of big-name players, they have had a history of struggling on the offensive side of the ball. It's a shocking development, especially when your starting lineup features the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

What will the Lakers Offense Look Like This Year?

The Lakers offense could become even more dangerous in 2021-22

Last year, the Lakers finished 20th in terms of three-point conversion rates. It's going to be something that the Lakers will be determined to improve this year as they attempt to make a run at the NBA Championship. With a roster that has so many new faces, it's going to be a fascinating development to see how the Lakers offense will look this season. Let's take a look at a number of ways in which the Lakers could try to focus their strategy on the offensive side of the ball.

#3 Pick and Roll Game

Anthony Davis should be a threat in the Pick-and-roll game this year

Anytime you have a player like Anthony Davis on your roster, it's a good idea to get him involved in the pick-and-roll game as much as possible. Davis is such a dynamic threat with his ability to space the floor and do damage on the offensive block. With the addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James, the Lakers now have a pair of players that can make an impact with their playmaking ability. If the Lakers can use the pick-and-roll game, while having some floor spacing assets on the perimeter, it could create some intriguing offensive sets for the team. Some of the shooting additions, such as Kent Bazemore and Malik Monk, ranked highly as spot-up shooters last year, and putting them on the perimeter off of pick-and-roll looks as potential weapons for drive and kick opportunities would go a long way towards creating good looks for the offense.

