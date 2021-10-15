3 ways in which the New York Knicks can run their offense in the 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks were the talk of the NBA last year, as they became one of the "underdog" stories in the entire league.

After being considered a re-building team by experts, the Knicks shocked the world with their impressive defense and fearless mentality. That tenacity would lead towards the Knicks making it back to the NBA playoffs. It just made things feel right around the NBA again, as the Knicks had the basketball world buzzing.

The thing about surprising teams across the NBA is that it usually doesn't happen twice. Now the rest of the league is going to be paying extra attention when the Knicks show up on their upcoming schedule.

For a young Knicks team that just experienced a massive amount of early success, many are expecting this team to potentially take a step back this year. That's not to say that the Knicks still won't be a tough team to deal with, but it does bring up the idea that some teams struggle to duplicate the same amount of success the following year.

The front office realized this possibility as well, as they went out this offseason and were strategic with some of their additions. After a year in which this team was dominant on the defensive side of the ball, the Knicks look to have some added weaponry when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

Analyzing the New York Knicks' offense for the 2021-22 NBA season

#3 Isolation

Kemba Walker has the potential to be a big asset on the offensive side of the ball

Last year, the Knicks had some struggles when it came to creating some efficient looks on the offensive side of the ball. Although Julius Randle had an incredible season for the Knicks organization, it's unlikely that head coach Tom Thibodeau is going to want to put all his faith in Randle repeating on a historic season.

That's exactly what the front office thought as well, as they went out and made it a priority to add some offensive weapons to this team. One of the most notable additions was former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker.

Although he's had his fair share of injury concerns over the years, Walker should still be a massive boost for this Knicks offense when it comes to having someone who can create shots in isolation. This Knicks team also brought back Derrick Rose, who is always dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Don't forget about RJ Barrett as well, who could spend some more time running the offense as he continues to take strides forward and looks poised for a big year in New York.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra