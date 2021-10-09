3 weaknesses of the Chicago Bulls which can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls had a great offseason, having added talented players like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso to their roster. Last season, the Bulls finished 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 31-41 record. The newcomers are expected to help the team win more games and possibly make it through to the playoffs.

The Chicago Bulls are perceived to have the most improved team based on players' individuality. However, they have some weaknesses that might hinder their success in the 2021-22 NBA season.

3 weaknesses that the Chicago Bulls must work on in the 2021-22 NBA season

#3 Frontcourt depth

Thaddeus Young #21 of the Chicago Bulls warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 29, 2020

The Chicago Bulls will have it tough up front, having traded Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu to the San Antonio Spurs and Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If coach Billy Donovan doesn't develop a good lineup on the frontcourt, the Bulls might fall short even with their new additions.

Last season, Young led the Chicago Bulls in total rebounds and steals. He also ranked second in assists and blocks while ranking third in field goals. Young and Markkanen had the third and fourth highest points scored for the team, respectively.

DeRozan, who is a good replacement for Young in the power forward position, will surely be a starter for the Chicago Bulls. He will likely get lots of minutes on the floor, but what happens when he gets into foul trouble or is injured? There's no depth in the frontcourt to shoulder such a loss if that happens.

