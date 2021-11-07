3 weaknesses of the LA Clippers which have contributed to their slow start in the 2021-22 NBA season

It was an amazing campaign in the 2020-21 NBA season for the LA Clippers, as they placed fourth in the Western Conference. They took on the Dallas Mavericks in the first round and claimed a 4-3 victory while knocking off the Utah Jazz in the semifinals.

However, their almost perfect run was cut short by the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. Their hopes of attaining the same heights and possibly challenging for the title in the 2021-22 NBA season look dim as they are off to a poor start. Below are some of the weaknesses exhibited by the LA Clippers that can be attributed to their slow start.

Three weaknesses responsible for the LA Clippers' slow start in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Not enough offensive firepower

Injured player Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers looks on from the bench against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center on October 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

With Kawhi Leonard out of the picture for the rest of the year, the LA Clippers have had to struggle on the offense, relying entirely on Paul George to secure points. Reggie Jackson is the second-highest scorer on the roster but ranks 51st in the league with a measly 16.8 points scored.

The LA Clippers have secured a total of 105.4 points per game in all eight appearances so far in the season, which has them ranked as 19th in the league. Their offensive rating speaks volumes as they are placed in the 22nd position in the league, with 104.2 points per 100 possessions.

#2 Poor playmaking

Reggie Jackson #1 of the LA Clippers drives on Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center on October 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

It's been a drag for the LA Clippers in the early weeks of the new season as they are currently fifth out of five in the Pacific Division and ninth in the NBA Western Conference with a 4-4 record. Their slow start to the season can also be attributed to the lack of creativity in the team, as they have consistently exhibited poor playmaking early in the season.

The LA Clippers currently rank 23rd in the league in successful assists made in the 2021-22 NBA season thus far, recording a total of 189 assists. The player with the most assists on the Clippers' roster ranks 35th in the league, with the second-highest player ranking 43rd and Jackson placing 50th. This does not bold for the LA Clippers as they would need to improve their playmaking in order to unlock their opponents' defenses.

#3 No supporting cast

Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on November 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul George has had to be the sole provider for the LA Clippers, leading the team in categories: points, field goals, three-pointers, two-points, free throws, rebounds, assists and steals. It is the George's show at the Clippers, with little or no supporting cast to aid the franchise in putting up a good challenge for the title.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Just another day in the office for Paul George 💪



29 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST on 11-of-14 FGM and 4-of-7 3PM...through 3 quarters 🤯



Just another day in the office for Paul George 💪29 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST on 11-of-14 FGM and 4-of-7 3PM...through 3 quarters 🤯https://t.co/lbBrD8FkqY

PG-13 has almost twice the total number of points, two-points, free throws, field goals and steals as the next player on the LA Clippers roster. More players need to step up to render adequate support for the Clippers to have a semblance of last season's run. Currently, a lot is riding on George staying healthy as a knock on George will see the Clippers derail and go on a losing spree.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar