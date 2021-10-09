3 weaknesses of the Milwaukee Bucks which can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming into the season as the defending champions, having won the 2020-21 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in a 4-2 series victory. The Suns took a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games, and the Bucks made a massive comeback, winning the next four games to claim the title.

With the Bucks as champions, a lot is expected going into the new season, but like every other NBA team, they have some weaknesses that could be exploited and have them not meet expectations. Below are three of these weaknesses.

Three weaknesses of the Milwaukee Bucks which can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Permeable defense

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends against Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Bucks had a good offseason with the signing of Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies, who's meant to be an alternative to Donte DiVincenzo as he recovers, George Hills, a better point guard than Teague, Tremont Waters, Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood as free agents and Johnny O'Bryant. They also selected the 54th pick, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and the 60th pick, Georgios Kalaitzakis, in the 2021 NBA draft.

While breaking off a winning team is advised against, the Bucks did not re-sign PJ Tucker, who was instrumental in their championship journey as an elite defender. An effective replacement was not secured, as Hill and Allen are nowhere close. Although their offense was further strengthened with more firepower, their defensive levels remain the same with no terrific addition, which could be their Achilles heel in the 2021-22 NBA season.

