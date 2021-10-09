3 weaknesses of the Philadelphia 76ers that could be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

Drama has surrounded the Philadelphia 76ers, as they are yet to resolve an issue that could significantly impact their 2021-22 NBA campaign. Nevertheless, they have gone about their business in the preseason fixtures, splitting a two-game series against the Toronto Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers look sharp ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. They will hope to continue playing with the same intensity throughout the season with the hope of hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy. They have failed to advance past the conference semi-finals since the 2001 season, though.

CBS Sports NBA @CBSSportsNBA Hawks vs. 76ers score: Atlanta takes down Philadelphia in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finals cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… Hawks vs. 76ers score: Atlanta takes down Philadelphia in Game 7 to advance to Eastern Conference finalscbssports.com/nba/news/hawks…

Another early exit would break the hearts of Philly fans. But the Philadelphia 76ers are not even in the conversation about the teams that would represent the East in the Conference Finals. While they look like a well-balanced team, there are several weaknesses that others teams could take advantage of in the 2021-22 NBA season.

On that note, here are three weaknesses of the Philadelphia 76ers that could be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#1 The Philadelphia 76ers could miss Ben Simmons' defense and distribution

Ben Simmons (#25) of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball.

The Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers stand-off is still ongoing. As a result, uncertainty still surrounds the future of the 2016 NBA draft's first overall pick.

Simmons has made it clear that he will not be suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 NBA season. Without the All-Star guard, the Sixers may need to find a suitable replacement quickly.

theScore @theScore There are several teams that are still interested in acquiring Ben Simmons. Which team should make the trade? 👀 There are several teams that are still interested in acquiring Ben Simmons. Which team should make the trade? 👀 https://t.co/p8aN9o0R5s

Matisse Thybulle has shown flashes of brilliance at both ends of the court, and could be called upon to fill the void as the point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers. While Thybulle is an exciting prospect, Simmons' shoes would be big ones to fill.

Simmons has been the Philadelphia 76ers' best defender for the past two seasons. He was the runner-up for the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award, finishing behind the Utah Jazz's Stifle Tower, Rudy Gobert. While Thybulle might be difficult to shake off, he does not bring the same versatility and physical presence as Simmons in defense.

When it comes to orchestrating the offense, not many are more skilled than Big Ben. In the four seasons he has played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons has averaged 7.7 assists per game.

Although they have elite-level scorers in the team, scoring might be a lot more difficult without Simmons, as they'd have to work a tad harder for their shots.

