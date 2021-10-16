3 Western Conference teams that impressed the most during the 2021-22 NBA Preseason 

The 2021-22 NBA preseason wrapped up on Friday, October 15th, with the Golden State Warriors defeating the Portland Trail Blazers.

Preseason results don't go into the record books, but they help teams gauge their preparedness ahead of the regular season. Teams with settled lineups get to test themselves in different scenarios. So winning preseason games helps them gain momentum heading into the regular season.

This year, five teams across both conferences won all their preseason games, with three of them hailing from the NBA's Western Conference. Even though it was only preseason, these teams did enough to make heads turn as they prepare to replicate their showings in the regular season.

On that note, here's a look at the three NBA Western Conference teams who impressed the most this preseason:

#3 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the Utah Jazz game

The Dallas Mavericks made major changes to their squad this offseason. They parted ways with long-time head coach Rick Carlisle, and replaced him with former player Jason Kidd. Their goal this season is to make a deep playoff run and capitalize on the presence of their talisman Luka Doncic.

There were doubts regarding the Mavericks' ability to achieve their goals heading into the offseason. One of the reasons behind that was team chemistry. There was speculation that the team's two leading stars, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, did not get along. However, that perception seems to have changed after the latter shone for the team during the 2021 NBA preseason.

Porzingis was easily the Dallas Mavericks' best player this preseason, behind Doncic. He even claimed that he was put into comfortable situations, which has helped him do well. The developing chemistry between Doncic and Porzingis has spread some much-needed positivity throughout the entire roster.

Mavs Nation @MavsNationCP Kristaps Porzingis is much happier these days, and it definitely shows with his performance on the court. 🦄 Kristaps Porzingis is much happier these days, and it definitely shows with his performance on the court. 🦄 https://t.co/VB7do3xmqt

That helped the Mavs win all four of their 2021 NBA preseason games. They defeated the Utah Jazz, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. Dallas' key players played the first three games, while their second-string unit took care of a fairly strong Bucks team in their last preseason outing.

If Porzingis stays healthy for large swathes of the NBA season and produces an All-Star-caliber campaign, the Mavericks will fancy their chances of a deep playoff run.

