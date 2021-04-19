3 Wilt Chamberlain records that can be broken

Wilt Chamberlain might have the most impressive resume in NBA history, as his playing career is filled with extraordinary records which are seemingly unbreakable in the modern NBA.

Among his most renowned records, his 100 points in a single game back on March 2, 1962, against the New York Knicks will always stand out.

No other player in NBA history has scored more than 81 points, and the legendary Kobe Bryant was the only player different from Chamberlain to have an 80-point game.

Wilt Chamberlain records that could be broken by current players

Wilt Chamberlain is also the greatest statistical rebounder in NBA history, as he leads the all-time rebounds table with 23,924 boards throughout his 14 seasons.

Wilt owns the most rebounds in a single game with 55 too and has the record for the highest rebounds-per-game average for a career (22,89).

His career was not only about records, as Chamberlain also won two NBA championships (with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers), one Finals MVP, and four regular-season MVPs.

Chamberlain also led the NBA in points per game seven times in his career, and established the record for the highest average in the 1961-62 NBA season with an untouchable 50.4 points per game.

Though the unbreakable records are easily recognizable, this piece will touch on some of Wilt Chamberlain's records that can be broken or at least matched by active players.

Advertisement

Without further ado, let us start.

#3 Most field goals made for the Warriors

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is surrounded by teammates applauding him after he made a basket to pass Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors all-time leading scorer.

Wilt Chamberlain played for the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors during the first five and a half seasons of his NBA career.

With the franchise, Chamberlain became the first rookie to win the MVP award in league history and established several franchise records.

Stephen Curry recently broke Chamberlain's record for most points scored in Warriors' franchise history as he surpassed Wilt's tally of 17,783 points.

Advertisement

Curry could also surpass Wilt Chamberlain's tally of field goals made for the organization in the next couple of years, as he is already third with 6,182, behind Rick Barry's 6,466 and Wilt's 7,216.

Curry has made 500 field goals this year and made 805 in his best season. Chamberlain's record could be close for him if he continues with the Golden State Warriors.

#2 Consecutive 60-point games

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

There have been 77 instances when a player has put up at least 60 points in a single game, and 29 different players have achieved such feat.

However, Wilt Chamberlain's name is too predominant on the list, as the center had 32 games of at least 60 points throughout his NBA journey.

The next closest player in terms of 60-point games is the legendary Kobe Bryant, who had six 60-point games in his illustrious career.

Advertisement

After Wilt and Bryant, four other players (Michael Jordan, Elgin Baylor, James Harden, and Damian Lillard) have multiple 60-point games in their careers.

However, Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history with consecutive 60-point games, and he had four such streaks, with four consecutive 60-point games being the largest.

The 2019-20 NBA season has already seen Damian Lillard join Wilt Chamberlain as the only player in league history to have three 60-point games in the same season.

Scorers like Lillard, Harden, Steph Curry and others could join Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with a stunning streak of consecutive 60-point efforts.

#1 Highest assists-per-game average by a center

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

Wilt Chamberlain was also a versatile offensive player, as he was able to score and demonstrate that he could create for his teammates too. Back in the 1967-68 season, Chamberlain led the NBA in assists with 702 in 82 matches.

Advertisement

Until the 1968-69 season, the assists title was decided by total and not average. Still, Chamberlain's assists-per-game average from the 1967-68 campaign (8.6) is the highest in league history for a center.

In the 2020-21 NBA campaign, we are seeing arguably the greatest passing big man in league history, as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (who has a career average of 5.9 assists) is currently averaging 8.8 assists per game, which would break Wilt Chamberlain's 53-year-old record.

Also read: 2020-21 NBA Season: Predictions for All-NBA second team