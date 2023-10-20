30 LeBron James-inspired Fantasy Basketball team names to try out in 2023-24 NBA season

LeBron James remains one of the best players in the NBA despite entering Year 21 of his career and turning 39 in two months. James is no longer a top-tier fantasy basketball option, but he's still a productive player to have on your roster. Another valid reason to have "The King" is for a LeBron-inspired team name.

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 50.0% from the field. He is still a relevant fantasy player who you can draft somewhere in the late second round or early third round. He'll provide points, rebounds, assists, stocks and high field goal percentage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the LA Lakers superstar can affect free throw percentage and turnovers. It's more likely that James will miss a bunch of games due to rest and possibly injuries. He's been injury-prone since joining the Lakers in 2018, so fantasy managers should be ready for him to miss some time.

Another declining part of James' fantasy basketball value is his stocks, which are steals and blocks. He averaged 1.5 stocks per game last season, which is the lowest of his career. Father Time is undefeated, so his athleticism will likely be taking a slight hit.

On that note, most fantasy leagues have likely drafted their team and it's time to look for the best name possible. If you have "The King" in your roster, here are some LeBron-inspired fantasy basketball names.

30 LeBron James Fantasy Basketball Team Names to Use in 2023

LeBallers Bow Down To The King The Big LeBronski LeLakeShow Yo LeBronto Raptors Legally Bald Bron To Be Bald LeGrandpa LeBaskteball Team Breaking Bald LeLA Lakers Remember The LeName King of Over The Hill LeBrontourage Bron This Way Just GOAT Things LeBadBoys No Country For Old Men LeBenjamin Button The King and All His Men LeBron Burgundy's Basketball Team Double LeBrontondre Bron To Be Wild The LeBrock and Sock Connection The James Gang LeAmazing Team The L-Train LeBaldspot LeKing's Court LeBron With The Wind

Also Read: "Damn near had my sh*t packed up" - Tyler Herro drops never heard details on near exit in summer

LeBron James dedicating Year 21 to Bronny

LeBron James with his eldest son Bronny James.

LeBron James is dedicating his 21st NBA season to his eldest son Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest a few months ago while training at USC. Bronny was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and has undergone successful surgery to correct it.

"I'm going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer," James said. "It just puts everything into perspective. No matter what's going on your life at that point of time, the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he had to go through, what he’s been through over the last few months, it's been a lot."

Also Read: "Pop would rather retire" - Richard Jefferson jokes that Gregg Popovich would end his career rather than coach James Harden